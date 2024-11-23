Wales deserves better than a government that sees ambition as a nuisance

Liz Saville Roberts MP, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader

It is time for Wales to be treated with the same respect and granted the same powers as Scotland. That should be the bare minimum.

The devolution settlements for the nations of the UK must be rooted in fairness if we are to have functioning governance in these islands.

This week, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and I met with Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens to make the case for a Wales Bill that would establish parity with Scotland. To name a few, rail infrastructure, the Crown Estate, justice and policing are fully devolved to Scotland. Yet Wales is still forced to ask Westminster for permission at every turn.

We made the argument to the Secretary of State that Labour had an opportunity to transform Wales and our relationship with Westminster – installing respect in a relationship that has long been defined by a ‘parent-child’ dynamic.

The response from Labour was dismissive.

Disheartening

This is disheartening, not least because Welsh Labour politicians in Cardiff often echo Plaid Cymru’s calls for more powers. But when faced with the chance to deliver, the Labour government in Westminster blocks. It’s as if they’re content with the status quo – a status quo that leaves Wales as the poorest nation in the UK.

This is not about asking for handouts. It’s about demanding the tools we need to lift ourselves out of poverty. We’re currently expected to manage the symptoms of economic hardship without the ability to address its causes.

Scotland has control over its justice system, the Crown Estate, and energy infrastructure. It can set its own income tax bands and has introduced innovative welfare policies like the Scottish Child Payment. Wales, in contrast, remains tethered to Westminster in these key areas, denied the ability to make decisions that reflect our unique circumstances.

Rail infrastructure

Take rail infrastructure as another example. Despite being essential to economic growth, Wales does not control its own railways and receives a mere 33.5% Barnett comparability factor for investment in English railway projects. Scotland, by comparison, receives 95.6%, as does Northern Ireland. How on earth does Labour justify giving less to Wales?

The Barnett Formula itself is another glaring injustice. It fails to account for the real needs of Wales, from the health challenges of an aging population to the economic struggles of post-industrial communities. Plaid Cymru has long called for a funding model based on need, not population. It’s a simple principle: fair funding for fair opportunities.

Labour’s refusal to entertain these reforms is emblematic of a deeper problem. They seem more interested in managing decline. Wales deserves better than a government that sees ambition as a nuisance.

Plaid Cymru will not be deterred. We are drafting a Wales Bill, and we will fight to see it adopted.

The political landscape in Wales is shifting. The move to a new voting system in 2026 offers the opportunity for Plaid Cymru to be in a position of greater influence in the Senedd. We are ready to lead, and to deliver.

Independence

Plaid Cymru believes that Wales will only reach its full potential through independence. We know that Labour will never agree to us on that, but can we really accept their view that Wales is less of a nation than Scotland?

The people of Wales deserve a government that believes in their potential, that will give them the means to build a better future.

Plaid Cymru will never be dismissive of ambition. If you think Wales is just as deserving of powers and funding as our Scottish friends, join Plaid Cymru in building a stronger nation.

