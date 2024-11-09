Wales rising: defying the grip of extremism and unionism

Simon Hobson

The spectre of disunity looms large. Those peddling extremist and authoritarian remedies find an ever-widening platform on our national airwaves, spreading their insidious ideologies across the expansive reach of social media.

As long as the dominant triad of political parties: Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrats, continue to disregard the legitimate concerns of people over; failing public services, a fall in the real-term value of wages, and a perceived threat from immigrants, the purveyors of these abhorrent doctrines will garner increased support at the ballot box.

Both the populist Right and Left, in their haste to offer solutions, fail to confront the intrinsic weaknesses inherent in the governance model presented by the Union. They suggest nothing to remediate the continued existence of antiquated structures within the United Kingdom.

Public opinion

In an age dominated by social media, where rogue foreign governments, tech moguls, and transient vacuous celebrities sway the tides of public opinion and influence electoral outcomes, the United Kingdom resembles a relic from a bygone era. It stands akin to a telephone exchange operator amidst the rise of smartphones, utterly unprepared to respond to the evolving demands and complexities of governance in our interconnected digital world.

Unionists cling to the illusion that the United Kingdom can persist on its languid trajectory, selectively embracing progressive amendments while resisting substantial reform. They assert that this is the manner in which the system has always functioned, and it is this tempered approach that has afforded the United Kingdom its longevity.

Why should we remain bound to a governance model that has resulted in a diminishing standard of living? What rationale supports faith in their vision for the future, given that these are the very architects of our housing crisis, of the elderly succumbing to the cold in their homes, of a healthcare system woefully unprepared for a global pandemic, of hungry children, collapsing school buildings, crumbling roads, profiteering supermarkets, energy and transport companies – while all about us is in disarray, and the damage to our worlds ecology and climate continues unabated? Their brand of democracy has undeniably failed us.

Awakening

A better path exists. Wales senses this awakening. I am convinced that the forthcoming decades shall herald a period of prosperity for smaller nation-states. With their diminutive stature comes an openness to innovative ideas, an agility to effect rapid change in an ever-accelerating world, and the opportunity to establish a more accessible hierarchy of governance that genuinely serves the people.

Wales is indeed one such nation, and its voice must be amplified upon the global stage. After centuries of being silenced by London’s hegemony, the time has come for Wales to reclaim its narrative. We are not merely a footnote in the annals of history; we are a nation of potential, waiting to awaken to our greatness.

If we are to thrive and secure our future, action is imperative. It demands a transformative approach characterised by bold action and a resolute commitment to shaping our own destiny.

It is our democratic duty to believe in ourselves, to trust that we possess the capability to seize our own destiny, to assert our identity as an independent people.

The people of Wales have always forged ahead in championing progressive reforms concerning land, social welfare, and the safeguarding of religious freedoms. Ever questioning: ‘Is there an alternative? Is there a more virtuous path?’

Vanguard

At the vanguard of these noble pursuits has stood the Liberal Party of Wales, the very embodiment of our quest for self-determination. Liberalism is the articulation of our collective voice which rejects convention, traditions and the perpetuation of the status quo just because it has always been thus. Wales shall attain its full potential only through a movement for change steeped in the ideals of Liberalism.

Those among us who cherish the right of our nation to exist as a bastion of free thought, economic vigour, and social and technological progress cannot but support a Liberal vision for our homeland.

Welsh Liberalism has endured grievous wounds and has bled significantly. Our movement, once a beacon of vibrant discourse and debate, thriving in village halls, after church services, on our high streets, in farms, and in the dormitories of our universities, has been relegated to the shadows.

It now dances to the tune of London’s pipes. To the ideals of English Social Democrats and to Unionism. I fear that, for too long, we have allowed Liberalism in Wales to languish with its sores. What remains of its vitality? Are we, through the very ignorance that our Liberal persuasion mandates us to erode in others, about to let the Welsh Liberal voice fall into silence throughout our land?

Wales requires a robust Liberal Party. A Liberal movement once again engaged in discourse across our land, rekindling the flame of liberty and republicanism in the hearts of every Welsh citizen. Let us realise that dream, be witness to the establishment of a Liberal government within the Senedd. And fulfil Wales’ destiny as a nation-state.

Simon Paul Hobson is an approved Parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats.

