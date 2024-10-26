Welsh Lobster Syndrome?

Gwern Gwynfil

I was recently regaled with the story of the Welsh Lobsters (more of which later) and this inspired some wider thinking about the ways in which we conduct ourselves here in Cymru.

It is particularly striking how few people in Wales are prepared to stick their head above the parapet and declare publicly the frustrations and beliefs they will share privately. This is perfectly normal of course – or is it? Other nations and cultures do not seem to struggle to separate their professional lives from their personal beliefs, there is no pervasive and abject fear of losing one’s position or not being employed based on political beliefs in a healthy society.

It is certainly here in Wales. Does this mean we have an unhealthy society? Is our civic life so degraded and rotten that we truly can’t speak our minds, discuss and debate things openly and honestly without being disbarred from contributing in other ways? Are our employers themselves so scared and resistant to change, to discussion, to debate that they will hound any who dare to question or think? Is creativity, the ability and desire to innovate, the enthusiasm to make things better no longer prized and embraced?

A damning indictment

The answers are yes, yes, yes and yes. A damning indictment for us. We have nurtured, fostered and incubated a culture of ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it’, ‘keep your head down and slog on’, ‘take no risks, take no responsibility’ – all this when we should all be asking ‘how can we make this better?’, ‘what can we do to improve future outcomes?’, better to try, fail and learn than not to make the attempt’.

It’s a big mental shift but one which would transform lives and outcomes in Wales. Cultural change is hard, but also easy. All it takes is a shift in mindset and everything is different.

Establishments are not always atrophied and stale, low level corruption does not need to dominate, transparency certainly doesn’t need to be a dirty word, whistleblowers don’t have to be hounded and suppressed. But to avoid these outcomes we do need to constantly work against the apathy and indifference which allows them to flourish.

Are we Welsh Lobsters?

The story goes like this.

A Cornish Lobster fisherman visits Aberaeron for a short break. Naturally they wonder down to the harbour where they find a local fisherman sat on the harbour wall untangling a net next to a large pile of pots.

‘What are those there next to you my friend?’

‘They’re lobster pots bois bach’ (slightly surprised as this is obvious)

‘But they’re just baskets, they have no lids, how do you catch the lobsters?’

(The light of understanding dawns that this is not a local) ‘Ah, you see, these here are for catching Welsh Lobsters’

‘Welsh Lobsters?’

‘Aye, once they fall in if they try and climb out all the other buggers will pull them back down see’

It’s a funny story, but as with all good allegorical comedy it contains considerably more than a grain of truth. We often begrudge the success of others here in Wales. We will pull people back down rather than raise them up, more comfortable sticking together at the foot of the mountain rather than daring to climb its slopes.

This is reductive. Standing still at the foot of the mountain is to slowly sink into the quicksand beneath your feet. Without movement and progress the only potential outcome is stagnation and, indeed, as we look around us in Wales we witness stagnation on an epic scale. Almost everything is functioning at bare minimum levels of effectiveness, those who work are often crushed, morale is low, very few people feel or believe they have agency.

Solutions

The direction of travel could be changed quite quickly. A change in language from leaders across Wales, a change in expectations and in cultural attitudes to success and transparency. An acceptance that failure is a stepping stone to success, that we can try and fail and try again.

An understanding that we all share a common goal of making things better and easier. A willingness to take responsibility, to apologise if necessary, to be open to new ideas, to allow those with the right skills to fill the right roles. As individuals, more self-reflection and self-awareness, as a society more support, more cooperation, more intent to see others succeed.

Politically we need an antidote to the relentless focus on blame and problems and a new focus on ideas and solutions. Give people hope not woe. Talk of better futures and brighter days to come not of inevitable sackcloth and ashes.

Welsh Lobster Syndrome is not inevitable and fated. We can choose to soar like eagles rather than curl up in a basket.

After all, the basket has no lid and the only thing stopping us from flying is ourselves.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

