Welsh Lobster Syndrome?
Gwern Gwynfil
I was recently regaled with the story of the Welsh Lobsters (more of which later) and this inspired some wider thinking about the ways in which we conduct ourselves here in Cymru.
It is particularly striking how few people in Wales are prepared to stick their head above the parapet and declare publicly the frustrations and beliefs they will share privately. This is perfectly normal of course – or is it? Other nations and cultures do not seem to struggle to separate their professional lives from their personal beliefs, there is no pervasive and abject fear of losing one’s position or not being employed based on political beliefs in a healthy society.
It is certainly here in Wales. Does this mean we have an unhealthy society? Is our civic life so degraded and rotten that we truly can’t speak our minds, discuss and debate things openly and honestly without being disbarred from contributing in other ways? Are our employers themselves so scared and resistant to change, to discussion, to debate that they will hound any who dare to question or think? Is creativity, the ability and desire to innovate, the enthusiasm to make things better no longer prized and embraced?
A damning indictment
The answers are yes, yes, yes and yes. A damning indictment for us. We have nurtured, fostered and incubated a culture of ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it’, ‘keep your head down and slog on’, ‘take no risks, take no responsibility’ – all this when we should all be asking ‘how can we make this better?’, ‘what can we do to improve future outcomes?’, better to try, fail and learn than not to make the attempt’.
It’s a big mental shift but one which would transform lives and outcomes in Wales. Cultural change is hard, but also easy. All it takes is a shift in mindset and everything is different.
Establishments are not always atrophied and stale, low level corruption does not need to dominate, transparency certainly doesn’t need to be a dirty word, whistleblowers don’t have to be hounded and suppressed. But to avoid these outcomes we do need to constantly work against the apathy and indifference which allows them to flourish.
Are we Welsh Lobsters?
The story goes like this.
A Cornish Lobster fisherman visits Aberaeron for a short break. Naturally they wonder down to the harbour where they find a local fisherman sat on the harbour wall untangling a net next to a large pile of pots.
‘What are those there next to you my friend?’
‘They’re lobster pots bois bach’ (slightly surprised as this is obvious)
‘But they’re just baskets, they have no lids, how do you catch the lobsters?’
(The light of understanding dawns that this is not a local) ‘Ah, you see, these here are for catching Welsh Lobsters’
‘Welsh Lobsters?’
‘Aye, once they fall in if they try and climb out all the other buggers will pull them back down see’
It’s a funny story, but as with all good allegorical comedy it contains considerably more than a grain of truth. We often begrudge the success of others here in Wales. We will pull people back down rather than raise them up, more comfortable sticking together at the foot of the mountain rather than daring to climb its slopes.
This is reductive. Standing still at the foot of the mountain is to slowly sink into the quicksand beneath your feet. Without movement and progress the only potential outcome is stagnation and, indeed, as we look around us in Wales we witness stagnation on an epic scale. Almost everything is functioning at bare minimum levels of effectiveness, those who work are often crushed, morale is low, very few people feel or believe they have agency.
Solutions
The direction of travel could be changed quite quickly. A change in language from leaders across Wales, a change in expectations and in cultural attitudes to success and transparency. An acceptance that failure is a stepping stone to success, that we can try and fail and try again.
An understanding that we all share a common goal of making things better and easier. A willingness to take responsibility, to apologise if necessary, to be open to new ideas, to allow those with the right skills to fill the right roles. As individuals, more self-reflection and self-awareness, as a society more support, more cooperation, more intent to see others succeed.
Politically we need an antidote to the relentless focus on blame and problems and a new focus on ideas and solutions. Give people hope not woe. Talk of better futures and brighter days to come not of inevitable sackcloth and ashes.
Welsh Lobster Syndrome is not inevitable and fated. We can choose to soar like eagles rather than curl up in a basket.
After all, the basket has no lid and the only thing stopping us from flying is ourselves.
So true. Wales out of all the other nations of the UK have given the most but received the least in return, but still we defend the status quo. A United Kingdom that omits. England’s first trophy country and blueprint to their subsequent empire, Wales although absent from symbols of state like the Union Flag & Royal Standard for 489 years, but still we sing their bloody anthem, wave the flag, fight & die for a Union that doesn’t even recognise our nation. We had our native laws of Hywel Dda dissolved, codified in the 10th century, even before England… Read more »
Our upper classes sold us down the river from the get-go and continue to do so…
Add it to the ‘Funny Yellow Metal’ …yellow copper! not even ‘Tanners’ let alone ‘ the currency of Slavery the ‘Guinea’ (1663-1813)…
Imagine if Clark of Kent parted with as much as a groat, the City of London cops would have him banged up even faster than he had the Great British Family of Morons under lock and key…
The trick is to see the pot for what it is and swim/paddle on by? Mind you the sea bed scraping Russian trawlers will get you in the end!
Nothing left to scrape, they took out the sea bed when they cleaned out the ‘Queenies’ Scallops in the early seventies, the quays were five deep with boats from all over the western seaboard…
‘Don’t be a (boiled alive) lobster’ ‘Skin Care Cymru’ you stink!
Google the Lobster then scroll down and down and finally the briefest mention of the creature itself, informing us that they are actually ‘blue’ when alive…Homo Superior !
The problem is that we have to change our attitudes on more than one level. On a Wales level, yes, GG is spot on. But many of us are beginning to see that we need to fight on other cultural/political levels as well. We are losing rights we took for granted, like free speechWe can no longer take for granted the post-WW1 and WW2 UN idea that nations should be sovereign (on which Wales depends to make an argument that Wales should be sovereign)Rationality is no longer a given.We need to dig deeper now to get the idea of Wales/nationhood… Read more »