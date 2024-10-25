What does a Trump victory mean for the US and for us?
Jonathan Edwards
In less than a month the world from a Western perspective could look very differently.
If the latest polling intelligence is correct, Donald Trump is pulling clear in some of the key swing states that determine the US Presidential election.
There is a reason why Elon Musk has reportedly set up base in Pennsylvania and is offering $1m daily incentives for people to register to vote Republican on November 5.
If the last Trump Presidency was characterised by complete chaos, the general feeling is that if he were to win, matters will be far more organised this time, with a very dangerous and sinister programme driving the actions of the White House.
Project 2025
The New York Times has reported this week on the close links between the Trump team and the Heritage Foundation and their so-called Project 2025. In the interest of balance, I should declare that Trump has distanced himself from the Foundation, claiming he knows “nothing” about it.
However, the essential Project 25 aims of dismantling the institutions of the state and exerting executive control resemble closely the rhetoric Trump likes to deploy.
Project 2025 is a 900-page document published by the Heritage Foundation in 2023 – but it is far more than just a very large manifesto. The AP news agency reports it is a political project in the true sense of the word, including a first 180-day playbook for the new administration and a database of 20,000 individuals to be deployed to staff a new Trump White House.
This indicates an unheralded degree of planning; matters have been organised down to the last dot. If implemented, the ground will be hit running on turbo boosters with the aim of restructuring the federal government with the FBI and Homeland Security coming under direct Presidential control.
Conservative Christian values
Specifics include politicising the Justice Department; dismantling the Department of Education; the so-called “deep state” will be dismantled by making it possible to sack thousands of civil servants to be replaced by MAGA (Make America Great Again) devotees; the executive branch of US governance will fall completely under the control of the President; the government and wider society will be infused with conservative Christian values.
It is undoubtedly a lurch towards autocracy – some would say fascism. Legal experts are warning that civil liberties and the rule of law will be undermined; the Church will be incorporated into the state; and the separation of powers central to the US constitution will be blurred.
In policy terms it advocates cuts to health support; abortion will not be considered a health care issue; environmental regulations will be slashed and fossil fuels promoted; legal protections against discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identification will be removed; and diversity and equality programmes will be cut, while the Department of Justice will be encouraged to prosecute anti-white racism. Frighteningly the military will be used for domestic law enforcement.
Deportations
As we approach the closing stage of the race Trump is ramping up rhetoric on immigration, promising mass deportations. We are talking about figures in the range of 11 million people. Leaving aside the cost of such a policy and the economic and social destruction that it would entail; we are witnessing a direct challenge to the liberal political order that has governed Western societies for generations.
If Trump wins, the world will immediately become a darker place. With the right in the UK also heading towards this path both mainstream and fringe, what might well be rolled out in the States after January’s inauguration could be heading this way very soon.
The left and the centre of the political spectrum in the UK and in Wales must unite. Rather than leaning to the right in an appeasement strategy, Prime Minister Starmer must bridge to the left and build a coalition able to withstand the waves driving the tides of history. To do so the Labour UK and Welsh governments need a moral purpose that can enthuse.
Next week’s UK Government Budget in my eyes is not just a big financial event, it is a gigantically important political event. If we don’t get a clear sense of direction from the Budget, then the Labour government will find itself attacked from all sides. The centre that Starmer occupies won’t hold.
Does the UK Government have a masterplan? We are about to find out.
Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr from 2010 until 2024
The US is a very polarised country. If Trump wins and does start to implement some of the radical policies mentioned the country could well be heading for civil war. A US caught up in internal strife could well give autocrats around the world the green light to do what they want ( far worse than their actions now). So Harris needs to win and Trump needs to end up behind bars
Very polarised view – right/wrong, black/white, true/false, – which will only lead to disappointment when the “wrong” candidate wins the election. The major concern for me is the shocking weakness of both candidates. Trump is now showing his age, his decline into some form of dementia or poor cognitive condition, rambling away like an angry old man in a bar. Harris’ lack of vision is hidden by the fact that “she’s not Trump” which may suffice for now but won’t drive change in 2025 and onwards. She also rants but not yet in Trump style, but she needs more coherence,… Read more »
Civil War? Absolutely disagree the USA has been polarised for many decades. Trump is an isolationist and so there will far less USA bullying of the world on the militarist front which would be good. Trump is also anti-woke. Excellent point in his favour. Who knows what Harris stands for? No-one does.
Completely agree.
The age-old conundrum is, since Trump is so awful it should be an easy matter for the Dems to field someone that can beat him. First there was Hillary Clinton who though it’d be OK to call half the electorate ‘deplorable’: that didn’t go so well, then there was Biden who narrowly squeaked through and went on to descend into senility before the world’s eyes: of course everyone pretended not to notice this – until they stopped pretending, Now they’ve come up with the cackling fool Harris who clearly has no idea what she’s doing, or what she plans to… Read more »
Clearly a Trump win could prove disastrous for us all and the rise of the far right both nationally and internationally has to be resisted. Democracy has been and is being sold off to the highest bidder as political parties morph into one common neo liberal, monetarist ideology, both in the US and the UK. Here the Tories and Labour are practically one in the same while the markets, ie big money, seem to rule the roost. How the neo liberals parties could work with the left is difficult to imagine, it would involve a major shift in the ruling… Read more »
I’m afraid that the term ‘far right’ has been thrown about by the left with such frivolity that it’s now become almost meaningless.