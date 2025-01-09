What next for Yes Cymru?

Llew Gruffudd

Yes Cymru is presently experiencing bad press. A bad press that is impacting on the movement as a whole.

As a result there seems to be criticism outside and dissent internally. The reason. Management problems and/or bad management decisions.

What a revelation. An organisation, quite a large organisation, with management problems. Yes Cymru would be unusual, if not unique if it did not.

However, not to make light of it, it is of concern.

Yes Cymru is central to the push for Independence in Wales and it is to all our benefit to have a smooth functioning movement. The positives, that far outweigh these organisational blips, is that Yes Cymru remains focused on Independence.

Secondly, Yes Cymru is its members and they, in the great majority, remain committed to this cause.

The question for those losing faith, is where do you go. There is no other credible pro Independence movement.

As for the political parties

There is Welsh Labour, kneeling at the altar of big government in Westminster. Plaid Cymru , still dithering to find a comfortable spot to settle.

Tories and Reform who can be dismissed with regard to Independence.

The Commission on the Constitution suggested three options with regard to the future governance of Wales.

Two of them, enhanced devolution and federalism, are the political equivalent of kicking the can down the road.

So it has to be Independence and if it’s Independence, it has to be Yes Cymru.

Lack of planning

The biggest criticism, in my view, of Yes Cymru management, is the lack of a plan beyond the rallies.

The fact that the support for Independence is remarkably high in Wales, in spite of the lack of any political promotion, is due in large part, to the awareness raised by Yes Cymru, through its public demonstrations.

Although they have a large part to play, there was always a limit to the success of that approach and I would suspect that that limit has been reached.

What the management of Yes Cymru failed to recognise was that the members of Yes Cymru are activists and as that implies, they need to be active. Usefully active to their end goal.

Without the rallies and other ad hoc activities there is no plan, no strategy. This has inevitably led to restlessness and frustration.

So how to activate the activists

There is so much concentration on political parties in Wales, that it ignores the realities.

The reality, that whatever party claims the dubious prize of being number one in the Senedd, it will make very little difference to the Welsh public.

Whatever the plans, manifestos or promises, or in the case of Reform just the words, none will be in a position to make significant differences.

The system doesn’t allow it.

It’s the system that needs changing.

And that’s where Yes Cymru comes to the fore.

Independence in Scotland and unification in N/Ireland is widely debated. Not so in Wales and that should be the aim.

A change to the system in Wales lies not in the hands of Welsh politicians, but in securing the hearts and minds of the Welsh people.

To persuade them of the benefits of a sovereign Wales.

Convince them how they will be better off with Independence and the rest will follow.

A significant upward trend in the public support for Independence, will inevitably be followed by politicians, tripping over themselves to proclaim that they have always supported an Independent Wales, if that’s what the people wanted.

And that’s why you need Yes Cymru.

Yes Cymru are uniquely placed in Wales for the job. They have a national network of active groups.

They are in touch with the people, their communities.

They are a one issue movement, without the baggage of political parties or political prevarication.

So how do they do it?

The next step for Yes Cymru

In the absence of a plan, in my modest way I will make a suggestion.

Yes Cymru members have no need to wait for the management to sort themselves out. They can act quite independently.

It is simple and can be implemented without direction from above.

It would be more effective if coordinated, but that is not an obstacle.

So. Each group, throughout Wales, organizes open forums, public meetings, in the areas they operate.

Public welcome. Indeed essential.

Single and universal topic.

Yes Cymru invites you to hear how Welsh Independence will improve your lives. And staying with the Union will not.

How Independence will improve pensions, wages, housing, environment, public and local services. Or something like that.

Notices and a meeting place is all it takes. And Yes Cymru members of course.

It is low cost and can be organised by groups small and large.

The format, simple. A presentation and questions.

Choose a panel from the members, perhaps half a dozen. Each develops a knowledge in different areas, economy, energy, border issues etc, to deal with public questions and concerns.

There is a wealth of facts in support and plenty of people out there to help put it together. The likes of Dr John Ball and others.

The forum moves from area to area within the constituency of operation and when you finish, just like painting the Severn Bridge, you start all over again.

The benefits

The notices and meetings alone will promote an increased awareness of Independence. The discussion and interaction will promote awareness of Independence.

It is a membership drive in itself.

Most importantly, it will result in a better informed public. With the benefits of Independence widely shared.

An additional and equally important benefit is that a pool of talent will be created of Yes Cymru activists, increasingly knowledgeable of the intricacies of Independence and familiar with close interaction with the public.

This is a pool from which some of the leaders of the new Independent Wales can be drawn. For the old lot will not do..

So Yes Cymru members, ignore the political chattering, the doom merchants and naysayers, you have activities to get on with.

No other organisation can do it.

You seek an Independent Wales, so tell the people of Wales why they want it too.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

