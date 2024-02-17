Whichever way you spin it, we are a long, long way away from seeing anything happen at Wylfa

Ieuan Môn Williams, Labour PPC for Ynys Môn

The first time I remember going to Wylfa was in the 90s on an Ysgol Thomas Ellis class trip. I vividly recall how excited we all were about seeing the inside of the station, the building busy with workers going about their daily lives of operating what was, when built, the most powerful nuclear power plant in the world.

On top of that, for me, was the added excitement of getting to see where my Taid once worked!

Last summer I went on another visit with my friend Gerald Jones MP, and walked around the empty field next door, but this time I found myself standing there with a bitter taste in my mouth.

That is why this otherwise idyllic photo of us together, in reality, makes me really angry, because we shouldn’t have been able to stand there in the first place.

We should have been standing in the middle of one of the busiest construction sites in Europe, just feet away from the first reactor of the Wylfa Newydd development, the multi-billion-pound project by which was to transform our Island back to the prosperous place we all know it should be.

Rather than giving the proposed power plant a run-of-the-mill name like “Wylfa B”, the development company Horizon Nuclear Power, which was wholly owned by Hitachi, embraced the local community and culture and called it Wylfa Newydd, a name which has stuck ever since.

Yet, as is well documented, everything fell apart, and the Japanese wasted over £2 billion with absolutely nothing to show for it.

Theresa May

My memory again this week delivered a vivid recollection of Theresa May dismissing the collapse of the project as “a commercial matter”, when in actual fact, it was her Government, the same Conservative Government we have now, which stood idly by and did nothing to save it.

It has certainly been revealing to see the lengths the Government has gone to progress the nuclear project at Sizewell in Suffolk compared to the treatment we received.

The most painful memory, though, is the one where I got the late-night phone call from the Horizon team to say it was all over. That gut-wrenching feeling is one I’m unfortunately never going to forget.

Since Wylfa Newydd fell, there has been plenty of talk about what will happen at the site. Will the Americans come? The Koreans? Or maybe the French? The list goes on. Now, with this week’s latest reports there are plenty scrambling to take credit for what is, in essence, a non-story.

It deeply upsets me to see people trying to claim all the credit for the hard work undertaken by others.

Unwavering

Let’s not forget that it was Albert Owen, the former Labour MP for Ynys Môn, who tirelessly championed the cause, and ensured that Wylfa was on the list for new nuclear development in the first place.

Albert’s dedication to Wylfa was unwavering, and very early on he recognised its potential to bring jobs and prosperity to the region, and tirelessly lobbied governments of all parties for its development, work which I was lucky enough to see him do first-hand when I worked for him.

He understood, better than anyone, that it’s only through collective effort and genuine collaboration that the promises of Wylfa will be realised, and I’m proud to call him a mentor.

Whichever way you spin it, we are a long, long way away from seeing anything happen at Wylfa, and I for one am sick and tired of hopes being raised over and over again, only for the economic transformation of our Island to be treated as a “commercial matter”, or worse, a political football, by this arrogant and cruel Conservative Government.

An unspoken, unwritten social licence for nuclear power exists on Anglesey, and I fear that this has been taken for granted in recent years, fears which I know are shared by many on the Island.

There is an IOU with Ynys Môn’s name on it in Westminster, and it’s about time the point-scoring ended, and we get on with the job of transforming Anglesey into a place where our young people don’t have to keep leaving just to find work.

That is the future we were promised, and that is the future we are owed.

