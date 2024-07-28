Who should run Wales’ railways?

Professor Stuart Cole, CBE. Emeritus Professor of Transport Economics and Policy, Prifysgol de Cymru / University of South Wales

In the King’s Speech, the new Labour government set out its vision for managing the railways in Great Britain.

What is not clear is who will run the railways in Wales (or indeed Scotland). Will it be Great British Railways (GBR) or a mix of TfW and GBR subsidiary train companies?

Great British Railways

Great British Railways, the core of Labour’s railway structure, is a nationalised, arms-length “directing mind” over Britain’s railway infrastructure and services.

Its responsibilities will be:

long-term strategy.

day-to-day operational delivery of the railways,

co-ordination of infrastructure and services (freight and passenger) and

innovations to improve passenger experience and freight facilities.

The GBR plan sees passenger trains operating through state owned rail divisions which would take over existing private sector contracts as they expire.

Government nationalisation of the railway companies is only part of the story. Train manufacture and all the supply chain companies will continue in the private sector mostly by overseas producers, for example TfW Rail’s CAF trains.

Welsh Government management of the railways

The current Wales domestic railway model has government ownership but without the micro-management exerted by Department for Transport officials over England based rail companies.

In Wales, the Welsh Government sets financial targets and agrees the achievable longer-term strategy with its transport authority Trafnidiaeth Cymru/Transport for Wales (TfW). TfW then sets the budget for government-owned TfW Rail Ltd which is staffed by experienced railway personnel.

They run the trains.

Welsh Government are in the process of preparing a bill to go before the Senedd based on their ‘One Network, One timetable, One ticket’ white paper. This moves to an integrated public transport network first proposed for Wales in the 1980’s by this columnist.

Trains, TrawsCymru buses and regular or demand responsive bus routes would be planned together on a national and local basis. Opportunities to locate new bus interchanges adjacent to railway stations would be an essential part of such planning.

The Wales model better achieves the needs of the bus/train customer. Sometimes we think that is not the case particularly when there are delays; and on rural railways with low frequency services perhaps not fully understood in Cardiff.

Working together

In addition to TfW, rail services in Wales are currently operated by Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and Cross Country under contracts with England’s Department for Transport. As part of GBR the promised ‘close working’ with TfW would be essential.

The Labour manifesto analysed in this column said GBR will ‘work with publicly owned rail operators in Wales and Scotland’. This implies that TfW will continue as at present.

In Wales the track (apart from the Cardiff valleys railway), is owned by the UK government through Network Rail as it is in England.

However the King’s Speech made no reference to transferring responsibility for infrastructure from Network Rail to Welsh Government/TfW nor any mention of adequate increases in the block grant to cover that expenditure.

Such a transfer is essential if Wales is to run its own railways. It also provides an opportunity for Welsh Government to decide on road and rail infrastructure expenditure within an integrated transport policy.

People not structure run the railways

The whole operation of the railways depends on its people so government decisions on the regional or market segment structure must be made soon. Uncertainty creates malaise, reluctance to make decisions and merely moving the railway along in its present form.

Restructuring is not a panacea for success. It must be carefully handled.

Customer service is the central core of the railway though some companies are better at it than others; service quality motivation comes from the top. The railways are a retail business and like any supermarket requires entrepreneurial skills to increase passenger numbers and revenue.

Government interference

For the benefit of travellers and railway management the promised ‘no political interference’ has to be forthcoming. A degree of frustration has set in following the micro-management by HM Treasury and DfT.

The UK government’s assertion, echoing that of Welsh Government, is a railway run by railway people.

Over a Pullman dinner with the late Lord Richard Marsh (Minister of Transport 1968 – 1969/Chairman, British Railways Board 1971 – 76) he commented and later repeated on television: “since I took on this job (BRB Chairman) none of our plans, agreed with government, has lasted more than six months”.

This was despite an agreement from Prime Minister Harold Wilson, ‘that I would look at problems objectively and determine the action needed; which did not include continuing Barbara Castle’s ‘slashing of the network to pieces’ (Richard Marsh, Off the Rails, 1978).

One hopes Sir Kier Starmer follows his promised course.

Running Wales’ trains from outside Wales

The impact of GBR effectively taking over rail operations from TfW would return Wales to the position when a Great Britain wide system was in operation. This was not the best format for rail passengers in Wales.

Recent years experiences of Wales being left out does not encourage support for GBR. Funding the Core Valley Lines electrification must change retrospectively under this new UK government.

Of the £1.1 bn capital expenditure to date, HM Treasury has only contributed £125m.

Supporting the Welsh economy and devolution must be proven through increased railway funding from the new Labour government to Welsh Government. Electrification and reduced journey times on the south and north Wales main lines and the north – south Marcher line should now be a priority for discussion between Jo Stevens and Rachel Reeves and

Previous experience of centralised British Railways has left Wales with underinvestment. One can understand HM Treasury post-Covid desire to cut costs though possibly not always understanding the complexity of the railways.

Best case scenario for Wales

Suggestions were made in 1961 (White paper on Financial and Economic Obligations of the Nationalised Industries) to separate out the profitable parts of the railways from those requiring revenue support.

Much of this is linked to socially necessary services on the Cardiff commuter network and rural railways. The concept of cross-subsidy will have to be a key factor in the UK government’s mind.

From Wales point of view the best outcome would be:

Welsh Government continues to be responsible for the current Wales and Borders railway passenger network including Carmarthen – Manchester, services to Gloucester and Cheltenham and north – south services along the Marcher Line.

Close working with GBR in England and with the operators whose position the government has not yet specified.

Transfer of responsibility for rail infrastructure to Welsh Government which will enable our government to allocate funds between road and rail construction.

However, whoever runs Wales’ railways public funding will always be an issue.

