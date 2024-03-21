Why aren’t you screaming?

Ben Wildsmith

For a couple of hours yesterday afternoon, we were treated to an amateur dramatics performance of what democracy might look like in a society that still cared about it.

Rhun ap Iowerth was put forward by Plaid Cymru as an alternative First Minister. The ‘party of Wales’ duly ticked their oppositional box without, of course, threatening to tear up their agreement with Labour.

Meanwhile, Andrew RT Davies’s Tories offered their toxic support to Vaughan Gething on condition that he acquiesce to their talking points: the 20 mph limit and reversing expansion of the Senedd.

Finally, word emerged of meetings between Labour MSs who were disquieted by the patently irregular funding of Gething’s campaign. What turmoil! How fortunate we are to live in a vibrant democracy!

What tosh.

Party lines

Eventually, of course, it split perfectly on party lines. The self-interest of every single member of our legislative chamber was untouched by yesterday’s proceedings, whilst the living standards in every city, town, and village here decline.

A few days ago, I asked if anyone out there had a positive enthusiasm for Vaughan Gething as FM. None was forthcoming, despite the thousands of words written in response to the article. I have no clue what new policies he has in mind, do you?

What I do know is that months ago he was being profiled in the Guardian as the coming man in Welsh politics. His appointment has had an air of inevitability utterly at odds with his anonymity amongst the general public, and the alarm felt by people who have followed his career closely.

Projecting forwards, Wales seems to be a stalking horse for the Starmer government to come. Nobody in the UK has the remotest enthusiasm for them either but the unhinged cruelty and economic vandalism of the Conservative Party renders them unelectable.

Margaret Thatcher

Over the last couple of days, we have heard both Rachel Reeves and then David Lammy express their admiration for Margaret Thatcher.

The economic assumptions of the last 40 years have laid waste to much of Welsh civic society. Our living standards have been sacrificed on the altar of kleptomaniac economics as our values have been ridiculed and our culture denuded.

Starting with ‘Lord’ Neil Kinnock and progressing through Tony Blair’s subversion of the Labour movement, we have arrived, finally, at the point where all that is left of it is the name.

How, I beg you, can a party of labour in Wales possibly align with people in England who admire Thatcher? Were the people she deprived of a livelihood, of the dignity of work, somehow undeserving of their representation? For shame.

This is a pantomime, a shadow play that bears no relation to the lives we are pursuing as citizens. Wales and the UK requires urgent revitalisation that can only come from capital investment in infrastructure and the retraining of our people.

Austerity is a blatant confidence trick that concentrates wealth in the hands of those who already have it.

Crime

If Labour seeks to perpetuate this crime which, historically, has disadvantaged Wales more egregiously than anywhere except the North East of England, then Plaid Cymru needs to sever their agreement forthwith.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is explicit in its intention to involve private capital in the NHS. It has set its face against the opinion of the nation over Palestine; it is an overtly Thatcherite entity that has rejected further devolution for Wales.

Your new First Minister has been elected against the chuckles of pseudo-opposition by politicians who do not face the day-to-day struggles that are consuming everyone who visits A&E, drives on a pot-holed road, or tries to ensure an adequate education for their child.

You’ve never voted for him and nobody has mounted a serious opposition to his questionable ascent. Why aren’t you screaming?

