Why the 20mph policy isn’t working as it should

Hefin David – MS for Caerphilly

I rarely check emails on a Sunday. Yesterday, I broke that rule and read correspondence from Sustrans, the sustainable transport lobbyists. They were making the point that there should be absolutely no row-back on the 20mph speed limit policy in Wales.

Transport Minister, Ken Skates said at the weekend that some roads will revert to 30mph following a community led review of the guidance.

As Jeremy Miles intimated on Politics Wales, the 20mph policy itself is sound but the implementation has been problematic to say the least.

Sustrans say that ‘YouGov polls consistently show 70% support for 20mph speed limits’. However, that polling neglects to take account of the way in which the policy was implemented here in Wales.

Sustrans add that, ‘with 470k signatures (against 20mph), the current survey [sic] represents 15% of the Welsh population – just half of the proportion we would expect to object.’ I’m afraid that is professional level head-burying.

The Senedd petition has set a record for responses that is unlikely to be broken. Though the petition itself is oddly worded, the sentiment must be taken seriously. And the Welsh Government is absolutely right to think about why there is so much public anger still out there.

When the policy was being designed under the authority of the previous Transport Minister Lee Waters, we were told that there was only one practical way to introduce it. That was setting a default 20mph limit on 30mph roads then handing responsibility to local authorities to add exemptions where appropriate.

Concerns

Several of us in the Labour Senedd Group, while supportive of the principle of extended 20mph zones, had concerns about this approach to its introduction. However, we weren’t party to government level discussions with highway authorities and were assured that the 22 local councils would have complete freedom to make changes that were within the deliberately broad guidelines.

As a Minister, Lee Waters displayed exceptional courage. He never took a step back and defended the policy in public despite the huge outcry. He deserves respect for the way in which he fronted up to back a policy he knew would save lives.

However, successful policy implementation also needs an understanding of how it will operate several miles away from the minister’s desk. Anyone who has served as a councillor will be aware that council officers adhere closely to the instructions they are given by elected members. As a member, it can be frustrating when trying to address an anomaly in your own ward only to be told by an officer, ‘but that’s the policy, councillor.’

I can identify a number of roads in my constituency that are 20mph but, by common agreement, really should be 30. I can also identify a few that are 60mph but should be 20 indeed I was approached by a resident about this last week. That these remain unaddressed clearly shows that the policy isn’t working as it should.

I have heard from bus operators who tell me that there are issues on their routes. However, when I contact the council to see if limits can be amended, I am told ‘that’s the policy’. Lee Waters talked about a ‘sniff test’- if it doesn’t ‘feel’ right, it should be amended. But that just isn’t how local decision making happens.

‘Risky’

So why not just write to the elected council cabinet member? I have done. Leading councillors then approach officers about such routes and are told that it would be risky to alter speeds as it would be contrary to the guidance. It would be very difficult for a lay-cabinet member to overrule their expert highway officers on that basis. I can have no complaint about that.

It’s clear that the guidance needs an overhaul and more flexibility introduced. However this must be done in a way that involves community voices. The best ward councillors are in touch with their residents. They can help give voice to residents who have concerns about roads failing the ‘sniff test’. They must be empowered to assist the changes at the most local level possible.

It is hugely encouraging that Ken Skates has said that he wants ‘communities to own speed-limit decisions’. Any changes must be carefully worked through with highway officers to ensure that there is sufficient flexibility for that public voice to be heard.

The policy of introducing 20mph where people and vehicles mix is an excellent one. The changes proposed by Ken Skates will make sure that exactly such a policy is in place in Wales.

