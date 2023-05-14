Y Crafwr: the faux outrage around Y Bannau rebrand had reached new heights of idiocy
In the wilds of this increasingly rebellious colony that is Wales the faux outrage around Bannau Brycheiniog National Park using ‘Bannau Brycheiniog’ as its given name reached new heights of idiocy this month with a group of local businesses deciding to ponder legal action to stop the national park using its own name.
With a gutsy determination to make themselves look utterly ludicrous they base their opposition to the challenge of pronouncing Y Bannau (Ban-eye) on a supposed damaging impact on tourism and the local economy.
Let us be charitable and assume a blindness to the vast global coverage that this beautiful region of Wales has captured over the past few weeks, with an estimated 750 million to one billion people globally having seen panoramic views and majestic drone footage of the park (at its best in the sunshine too as an added bonus).
Of course, all of that coverage will have used the English name, the Brecon Beacons as well as highlighting the restoration of the Welsh name front and centre for the park authority.
Some of the coverage no doubt drew on the rich history of King Brycheiniog entwined with the proper Welsh name. All of it will have added to the magic and mystery, to the appeal which draws the tourists to this beauty spot.
A marketing coup to which even the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ably contributed.
Tongue twisters
Perhaps the concern for these businesses is narrower. It’s possible that an inveterate dislike of the Welsh and their language drives their campaign, maybe there is a certain kind of tourist to whom they wish to appeal?
God forbid that the kind of visitor who will enjoy the game of pronouncing Welsh names, learning about the local history, culture and traditions and for whom these very things will enrich their experience as a visitor, should start to darken the doors of these businesses.
What will they do when asked to tell the tale of Brycheiniog and teach such tourists to say the Welsh name (Ban-eye Bruh-ch-ane-yog – the ch as in loch or the composer Bach, what a tongue twister!)?
Talking of Welsh tongue twisters, in the meantime over on English media the demise of local Indy politician Adam Price as leader of Plaid Cymru led to the challenge of naming the interim leader Llyr Gruffudd, of pronouncing Cymru properly and of mentioning the Senedd – potentially all in one sentence!
Experienced and polished presenters crumbled in the face of such a daunting task as actually making the effort to ask and learn how to say things in the oldest language of Britain.
Kay Burley managed to mangle all three in under thirty seconds on behalf of Sky News – unforgivable when the new Sky Welsh correspondent is a fluent Welsh speaker.
The dragon
Still, here in Wales we take it all in our stride, the centuries of oppression, second class treatment and constant belittling have toughened us up, inoculated and inured us to these constant micro aggressions – we will smile and laugh and sing Yma o Hyd loudly in the hillsides.
Then again, perhaps there’s something more in the fresh mountain Bannau air? The serfs are stirring, the ranks of YesCymru are swelling, the progressive English in Wales are learning to be Welsh.
Underneath the skies and rolling mountains of Y Bannau, the dragon is stirring.
Erthygl wych!
It’s true! Every English speaking person knows how to pronounce ‘ch’ in the composers’ name Bach and in Loch Ness and furthermore, how to pronounce ‘f’ and ‘ff’ in the words ‘of’ and ‘off’ which apply the Welsh principle of the soft and hard ‘f’. It’s all about the longevity of education and dispatching of ignorance. Tourists will be denied and short changed if they come to our nation and are denied, as we have been, the real names, spellings and pronunciations within it. We must respect and embrace the names of Türkiye and Czechia. They are the true names… Read more »
The Welsh language actually starts before the current border. There are numerous Welsh only village names in Shropshire (and one or two in Herefordshire) there are also a few Welsh only street names. I don’t agree that Wales and England should hit up against a hard line; there are people around Oswestry making a determined effort to keep Welsh alive with minimal external support. The language belongs as much to those in that part of England who want to keep it as anyone in Wales; it is after all their native tongue too. Which rather reminds me of an English… Read more »
There are double-standards operating as usual. Many people find English words difficult to pronounce off a page, because the language has so many hidden letters, syllables etc. it’s not phonetic like Cymraeg. It’s English that’s hard to pronounce from reading, not cymreig!
It’s only a matter of time the weak Welsh will give in, like they always do, and change the name back. There was some guy on Radio Cymru this week, who was a Welsh speaker, and was against the change. There are many Welsh people who are also against it so don’t turn it into a racist and anti-English issue. If they reverse the name change then no Welsh name will be safe!
I’m expecting the U turn
Yeah, and supposedly there are tens of millions of people who refuse to visit France because there is French everywhere. The idea that a native language is somehow damaging to your prospects as a person or people is highly racist and xenophobic. The language used and view taken by these people is akin to the Powers that be who commissioned the Blue Books. This is clearly about one thing, at that is the complete eradication of the British language m, so much so that people will never know there was one.
I can’t help feeling that no matter what the haters of the Welsh language or even Wales itself do – they are now pushing us closer and closer to independence. There is a growing core of people, many of them very young, who are fed up with the constant attacks and BS and are looking to a different future for themselves and their country.
To be honest I’m surprised to still be reading new articles on this. I thought we’d moved on.
Looking at the thousands queuing up Pen y Fan recently the publicity certainly is working. We might have to tarmac over half the mountain to provide parking for selfie taking twerps.
“This is me up Pen y Fan with three thousand other morons.”