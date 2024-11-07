Yes Cymru – drop the slogans

Llinos Dafydd

As a member of Yes Cymru, I’m committed to seeing Wales stand on its own, build its own future, and claim its independence.

But as my membership renewal date approaches, I’m left questioning whether Yes Cymru still represents that vision or if it’s drifting away from what independence should actually mean.

The recent, now deleted, use of the slogan on their social channels, “Independence will… make Wales great again,” has really hit a nerve. This isn’t just a casual mistake; it’s a concerning choice.

Anyone paying attention to global politics knows exactly where that slogan comes from – Donald Trump’s campaign. This isn’t an association any progressive, forward-looking movement should want to make. Trump’s slogan brought with it a politics of division and exclusion, something many of us in Wales are fighting against, not rallying behind.

Borrowing this slogan wasn’t a clever nod to international trends; it was a blunder that misjudges what Welsh independence is all about.

Inclusive

Yes Cymru’s choice raises questions about where it’s headed. Are we here to mimic the tactics of other movements, or are we here to show Cymru what independence could genuinely be – something original, inclusive, and Cymreig to its core?

To me, Welsh independence is about something much deeper than a catchy phrase. It’s about the chance for Cymru to shape its own policies, protect its own communities, and develop a unique identity that’s not just a copy of others.

Independence should stand for progress and equality, and above all, it should carry a tone that’s distinctly Welsh, rooted in our culture and our ambitions. Choosing a slogan that resonates with divisive politics on the other side of the world isn’t just a lapse in judgment; it undermines the movement’s credibility.

Progressive

The irony is, Cymru doesn’t need borrowed slogans. We have centuries of history, a vibrant culture, and a shared sense of community that’s far richer than any rehashed line from elsewhere.

This is where Yes Cymru’s messaging should be grounded – not in political trends that don’t resonate here, but in the unique spirit and values that are unmistakably Welsh.

If Yes Cymru is serious about engaging people across Wales, it needs to take its messaging seriously. The organization has an incredible opportunity to build a powerful, authentic social media presence – one that reflects the unity, determination, and progressive vision of the Welsh people.

But this takes effort and insight. We need a tone that speaks to people, that feels authentic and welcoming, not something that feels like it’s ripped from a foreign playbook.

So, where does this leave members like me, who are weighing our commitment? I joined Yes Cymru because I believe in the future we could build as an independent nation. But I need to know that Yes Cymru understands the weight of this vision and is willing to put in the work to represent it well.

Cheap, recycled slogans just won’t cut it. We need thoughtful messaging, a clear direction, and a social media approach that shows our values with confidence and clarity.

Who’s steering the ship, anyway? This misstep also brings up another pressing question: who exactly is running Yes Cymru these days? Leadership is crucial in any movement, and right now, it feels like there’s a lack of clear direction.

Support

The organisation is overseen by a National Governing Body (NGB) – that, I know.

But despite these structures, recent actions suggest a disconnect between leadership and the movement’s core values.

It’s time for Yes Cymru’s leaders to step up, clarify their vision, and ensure that every message aligns with the true spirit of Welsh independence.

Yes Cymru has the support, and it has the cause. But to keep people on board, it needs to lead with vision and purpose.

Welsh independence isn’t just a slogan; it’s a commitment to building a fairer, stronger nation. Yes Cymru needs to remember this if it wants people like me to stick around and support the journey forward.

