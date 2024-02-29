YesCymru or Not Yet Cymru?

Dr Cinzia Yates

Wales is a nation. There can be no disputing that. Wales has all the constituent parts of a nation; a distinct culture, language, history and shared values. It may be hard to put your finger on, but Wales is Wales.

Wales has always been left leaning; it has consistently voted Labour for over 100 years. By left I mean a general sense of collectivism as opposed to the ‘I’m alright Jack’ attitude prevalent across the border.

This collectivism is seen in local communities, the chapel, the oddfellows, the local eisteddfods, young farmers, the mosque…

Latterly collectivism led the miners strikes and unions movements. Migrants to Wales whether in Tiger Bay or Italian café owners or evacuee children (and more recently Ukrainian refugees) were welcomed with open arms. It was Welshness in action. That intangible aspect of Welshness that isn’t language or folk dancing or architecture, but those shared values of community and understanding that go toward making Wales a nation.

Shared values

I was therefore shocked to find this key aspect of Welshness missing from those who ran YesCymru. I’ve been volunteering for national(ist) organisations since I was a child, supporting Celtic nations and making sure their positive aspects of nationhood, of inclusion, joy and pride were at the forefront.

I’m not a politician, but I write a mean set of minutes and can organise a conference standing on my head. So these were the things I offered to support a collective campaign for an Independent Wales. (I’ve also studied Celtic identities pretty extensively…)

The first meeting I attended was an extraordinary meeting to ‘discuss resources’. The meeting was not a meeting at all, but just criticism of the recently appointed CEO. There was no sense of collective objectives, no mutual support, no understanding, no responsibility.

It was clear that there was a central clique of directors who thought it was a parish council and they could do what they liked. It was like a middle-aged Mean Girls.

For that clique on the board, the need to be rid of the CEO became all-encompassing and everything else fell by the wayside as a variety of flimsy and unsubstantiated excuses to remove the CEO were proposed and discussed and discussed again.

As the largest organisation of its kind, YesCymru should represent a model of an independent Wales. It should carry with it the Welshness in action; language, culture, acceptance, community.

6500 people coming together for a common cause, regardless of politics, age, colour, creed; swelling to 10,000 people who march for those values.

I saw none of that in the YesCymru clique. What I saw there was a microcosm of Tory Westminster. Individualism ruled the roost, with rules and laws contorted to breaking point or ignored altogether.

The need to satisfy individual egos took over leading to cronyism and bullying. One director went as far as to use YesCymru money without authorisation to obtain legal advice and manipulated the situation so that he was made chair of the board – a role which, within an egalitarian organisation should have been more about the admin than power.

There was no sense of collectivism, no sense of community, no sense of the greater good. Just an unnecessary power grab.

‘You’re fired’

Then came the sackings. In an organisation supporting a nation where labour laws were hard fought and won, these labour laws were (knowingly) flouted and an American style ‘you’re fired’ approach taken against company directors and the CEO.

But then came the truly shocking, the truly sad part of this sorry tale. Things were bad enough that those who were still true to the collective mission could no longer manage the issues from within and needed to tell the members.

Members needed to know what the people ‘elected’ to lead their organisation and to manage their money were up to so they could take collective action to right the floundering ship.

We called an EGM but this was cancelled. We tried to contact the members by email but were falsely accused of GDPR breaches (members seemed more concerned with how they were told than what they were told).

We made the difficult decision to go to the press. We expected an angry membership to ask questions, call for change, demand the organisation get back on track and represent their want for an independent Wales.

Instead, we got a shrug. There was little reaction to the awful behaviour of their ’elected’ representatives, but instead attacks against those of us trying to keep YesCymru a transparent and credible organisation for ‘rocking the boat’.

Troll accounts appeared on X/Twitter accusing us of a conspiracy to take down the organisation, of us being state actors. And most bizarre of all they attacked the press and the individual journalist for covering the story.

Where was the passion for independence? Where was the drive to show that YesCymru was what Wales could be – inclusive, transparent, fair, democratic? Where was the confidence? The fire in the dragon’s belly? Where was that inimitable Welshness that focussed on community and collective responsibility?

Sadly, for all the marches and banner waving and stickers on street furniture it seems that the YesCymru membership has become a hollow symbol of a Wales now gone. A Wales poisoned by ‘culture wars’ and ‘fake news’ and apathy towards corruption and cronyism so rife in the government it purports to want to escape (mirrored by concerning apathy about a corrupt potential First Minister).

That YesCymru badge now has as much meaning as a Cymru t-shirt on holiday, or a daffodil on St David’s Day. A toothless nod towards a culture

and a nation that is gone. If Wales doesn’t want to fight for nationhood, for its shared values – then why would I?

