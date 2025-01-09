Cardiff City boss Omer Riza delighted at cup victory over Sheffield United

Relegation battlers Cardiff made it four games unbeaten in all competitions with a 1-0 FA Cup victory at high-flying Sheffield United.

Bluebirds’ boss Omer Riza, who made seven changes to his side ahead of kick off, was delighted his side is beginning to build some momentum.

“It’s a tough place to come. Both teams not at full strength. I know they rested a few as well. I’ve got maximum respect for Chris Wilder and his staff

“For us today it was about coming here to try and perform and get a result and I think we deserved it.

“We’ll keep working hard and keep trying to pick up three points, not one, that’s important at the moment.

“But to come away again, whether league or cup, the momentum of not losing, away from home against a tough side, can only build confidence levels and cameraderie around the group.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said the club was “working tirelessly” to strengthen his squad after his side were knocked out of the cup.

Cian Ashford’s first-half strike in front of a crowd of just 6,126 at Bramall Lane was enough to send relegation battlers Cardiff through to the fourth round with a 1-0 win.

Wilder, forced to make seven changes with at least nine first-team players ruled out through injury, is hoping to bring in “three or four” players during the transfer window.

“We’ve been talking the last 48 hours continually, working and trying to progress deals through,” said Wilder, whose side sit third in the Sky Bet Championship.

“It’s a bit of a game of poker at times. But we’ve got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing.

“And we’ve got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me.”

Cardiff turned the formbook upside down thanks to Ashford’s first FA Cup goal on his eighth senior start for the club and Wilder was left disappointed.

He added: “I’d sum it up by saying their fringe players were better than our fringe players and their youngsters were better than ours on the whole. And that was the game.

“Our priority, unfortunately, is the Championship. It’s a bit sad in a way, the way it’s going.

“But with nine out and risks to certain players it was needs must. Playing on a Thursday was sad, too. It didn’t feel like an FA Cup third-round game that we’ve all been involved in.”

