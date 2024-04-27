30 metre mural pops up in Newport ahead of Welsh Cup Finals

A huge tribute to the two upcoming Welsh Cup Finals at Rodney Parade has appeared in Newport.

The 30-metre graffiti art, located near the Royal Gwent Hospital, celebrates the upcoming JD Welsh Cup and Bute Energy Welsh Cup finals, which will take place at Rodney Parade on 28 April and 5 May respectively.

The artwork is a result of the Football Association of Wales’ collaboration with disruptive Welsh advertising agency, Rebel Lion – and it is the second year running that the two powerhouses have collaborated for the Welsh Cup finals.

Guerrilla marketing

Last year, Rebel Lion helped the Football Association of Wales transform iconic Welsh landmarks, including Conwy Castle and the Menai Suspension Bridge, into captivating visual promotions for the event.

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration, the Football Association of Wales and Rebel Lion have this year turned their attention to Newport and south Wales.

The giant mural in Newport is the first in a series of visually gripping guerrilla marketing activations that will appear across the city, promising an unforgettable spectacle for fans and passers-by alike.

Commenting on the guerrilla campaign, Rebel Lion founder and CEO Matt Jones said: “At Rebel Lion, we believe in the power of creativity to captivate and inspire.

“Our partnership with the FAW allows us to push the boundaries of traditional marketing, creating experiences that resonate deeply with audiences.

“We are excited to continue this journey of innovation and collaboration, delivering yet another unforgettable Welsh Cup Final experience.”

