A giant bucket hat has appeared in the centre of Cardiff

Early risers in Cardiff were taken by surprise by the new addition to the city centre.

Several pictures were taken by passers by who snapped the impressive hat, thought to be placed there by the Football Association of Wales in conjunction with Spirit of ’58 – the brand by the distinctive bucket hats now synonymous with the Red Wall – in readiness for the World Cup.

The giant bucket hat, situated on The Hayes, will serve as a brilliant attraction for people to have their photo taken with as excitement builds ahead of Cymru’s first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

And we’ve had a whisper that this might not be the only bucket hat to appear in Wales, it’s believed more will be announced shortly. So keep your eyes peeled.

The hats from SO58 – the company who are based in Bala are so popular they’ve been flying out every time they are restocked.

So in demand are they, they original Spirit of ’58 bucket hats have been changing hands for hundreds of pounds on eBay.

Since diehard Wales football fan Tim Williams launched the label in 2010, Spirit of 58 has dovetailed perfectly with the reinvention of Welsh international football.

The Bala-based company has created a whole range of clothing linked to Welsh football.

However, it’s the bucket hat that remains Spirit of 58’s most popular item.

And with Wales qualifying for two European Championships and now a World Cup, the SO58 hats have become like gold dust.

Sold out on the company’s website, they have been changing hands for hundreds of pounds on auction site eBay.

The original Spirit Of 58 bucket hats, that usually retail for less than £20, have morphed into many different versions over the years, but it’s testimony to Tim’s love of music and The Stone Roses in particular that it exists at all.

“In the late ‘80s and ‘90s me and my mates from Bala were all into the Roses,” he says. “A gang of us went to Spike Island. (Stone Roses drummer) Reni wore a bucket hat and introduced the world to it. He and the Roses had a big influence on a lot of people back then and the style of clothing they wore.

“We were into music and clothes and it’s stayed with me all these years later. Local people probably looked at us back then and thought ‘what the hell do they look like?’ But we didn’t care. It was a lot of fun going to gigs, getting into the car and driving to gigs in Manchester and Liverpool.

“I started supporting Wrexham when my dad took me to my first match aged nine, and music, football and fashion have always gone hand in hand.

“But I took a chance with the bucket hat and luckily for me it worked.”

