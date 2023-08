A giant mural of Paul Mullin has appeared in Wrexham

A giant mural of Wrexham’s star striker Paul Mullin has been unveiled.

The artwork painted on the side of The Fat Boar pub by local artist and Wrexham fan, Liam Stoke-Massey with help from his wife Luka, has been created over the course of seven days – and finished last night to coincide with the football club’s return to the EFL today.

It replaces a previous mural by Liam which depicted Gareth Bale, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson, and Michael Sheen’s words ‘Yma o Hyd you sons of Speed’.

This afternoon Wrexham take on the MK Dons at the Racecourse, but sadly the subject of the new mural won’t be in attendance.

Paul Mullin is still recovering in the US after suffering a punctured lung during a clash with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in a Stateside pre-season friendly on July 26.

The play is currently convalescing at the home of the club’s co-owner Rob McElhenney for a “couple of weeks” before being able to leave the United States.

The 28-year-old was taken to UC San Diego Health Hospital before being discharged soon after, but the nature of the injury means that Mullin is unable to fly home for some time yet.

No timeframe has been put on Mullin’s return to action, but he will definitely miss the opening weeks of Wrexham’s return to the English Football League.

“This Paul thing is devastating to the club but, again, it’s a contact sport and these things happen,” McElhenney said in an interview with S4C.

“He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning. He’s in San Diego and he’s going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales.”

As well as beating a youthful United side, Wrexham played Chelsea and the second teams of MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union on a four-match tour.

The Sky Bet League Two club – owned by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds – drew huge media attention and big crowds following the Stateside success of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries last year.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” McElhenney said of Wrexham playing in his home city of Philadelphia as he looked forward to the Red Dragons’ return to the EFL following a 15-year absence.

“I’m so excited (by the new season). It’s almost entirely the squad from last year.

“It’s a lot of the team that won last year and the chemistry is through the roof and (manager) Phil (Parkinson) truly believes we have the chance to get promoted again.”

