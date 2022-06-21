A special mural paying tribute to Phil Bennett is unveiled in Llanelli

A mural of Phil Bennett – the Welsh rugby legend who passed away last week has been unveiled in Llanelli.

The tribute to the Wales and Llanelli fly half at the Biddulph Arms pub in the Morfa area of the town has been painted by one of Wales’ finest street artists, Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins.

Writing on his Facebook page, the artist posted: “A special tribute piece today for the legend that is Phil Bennett.

“Lots of Llanelli people have special memories of our Phil, I hope this triggers some stories to be told about him. Long May he be remembered.”

The Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half affectionately known as ‘Benny’, who died at the age of 73, played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the side for six years of his 15-year spell.

Regarded as one of Wales’ greatest ever players, he won 29 caps for his country between 1969 and 1978, winning two Five Nations Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns.

Bennett played club rugby for 16 seasons at Llanelli RFC – including their famous victory over the All Blacks in 1972.

He also played 20 times for the Barbarians, including their legendary win against the All Blacks in January 1973.

In that game he was the catalyst for the Gareth Edwards’ try early in the game that is still regarded as one of the finest ever scored.

Paying tribute to Bennett on their website, the Scarlets said in a statement: “A player with stardust in his boots, he possessed a sidestep that would mesmerise defenders — his jinking run to spark ‘the greatest try ever scored’ for the Barbarians against New Zealand in Cardiff in 1973 will live long in rugby folklore.”

The statement went on to quote Bennett’s former club captain and Wales and Lions team-mate Delme Thomas, who said: “He was the best fly-half I have ever seen on a rugby field.”

