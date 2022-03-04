A specially designed Ukraine charity football shirt is on sale

Spirit of ’58, the clothing brand synonymous with the Wales football team, has produced a Ukraine shirt with all proceeds going to help the children of the war torn country.

The blue and yellow football shirt is available in a range of both adult and junior sizes.

Spirit of ’58 owner Tim Williams said: “I wanted to help the kids over there in some small way and keep positive at the same time, having a young child of my own I’ve found it all very upsetting,” said Tim.

“With the World Cup play off matches looking like they will be postponed it would be too much of a risk to plan for a charity gig.

“So the next best thing was a football shirt which we are lucky to be able to turn round quickly, and it’s a smart shirt too.

“The charity to benefit will be sorted over the next few days, the aim is to raise some money and go some way of helping those kids most in need.

“We’ve done it before with a charity shirt for the NHS, I’m sure we can do it again as Welsh football fans and raise even more.”

When ordering the shirt Tim asks that buyers do not use a discount code for the product. And also to take note of size guide before ordering.

The shirt is available priced £35.00 Adult sizes, £25.00 Junior sizes.

Spirit of ’58 first came to prominence more than 10 years ago with its colourful bucket hats that are closely associated with Wales football fans’ The Red Wall.

Since then the brand has expanded massively as its popularity has grown.

Spirit of ’58 is a keen supporter of charity and has raised thousands for the different organisations over the years.

Order the shirt HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

