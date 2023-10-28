A steep learning curve – Wales hammered by New Zealand in WXV

Wales suffered a record 70-7 defeat to world champions New Zealand in their WXV1 clash in Dunedin.

The rampant hosts ran in 12 tries at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, including four for Ruby Tui and a hat-trick from fellow wing Mererangi Paul.

Lucy Jenkins also scored twice and there were tries for captain Ruahei Demant, Amy du Plessis and Katelyn Vahaakolo, while Renee Holmes kicked five conversions.

Abbie Fleming’s second-half try at least ensured Wales avoided a whitewash, but they have now lost all seven of their matches against the Black Ferns, who bounced back following an 18-17 loss to France in their opening fixture.

Wales lost their opening game to Canada and finish their campaign against Australia next week.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham told BBC Sport: “It’s a steep learning curve; the reason we’re here is to close that gap eventually. We couldn’t cope with their physicality, New Zealand carried hard and we were always on the back foot.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

