Aaron Hayden’s last-gasp header snatches Wrexham victory at Maidstone

A stoppage-time goal from Aaron Hayden snatched Wrexham a 3-2 win against Maidstone.

The clash was one of only two National League games to go ahead after postponements due to the weather, and the result means Phil Parkinson’s side are now level on points with leaders Notts County.

Wrexham took the lead on the half-hour when Luke Young chipped the ball home from the edge of the box.

They were then awarded a penalty in the 59th minute after Paul Mullin was fouled and the striker stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Maidstone pulled a goal back after 72 minutes when Jack Barham slammed a shot past Mark Howard.

Barham grabbed an equaliser for the Stones seven minutes later, heading the ball into the bottom-right corner.

But Wrexham pushed for a winner, and Hayden’s header stole victory for the Red Dragons.

