Aaron Ramsey back in Wales as he sends parting message to Juventus fans

Aaron Ramsey has issued a message to Juventus and its fans after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Despite the Wales star experiencing a difficult time in Italy, in a post on Instagram he said he would prefer to concentrate on the positives of his time there,

He wrote: ‘I want to focus on the positives and over all I have enjoyed my time in Torino. I am so grateful to the fans and Italian people who are warm, supportive and passionate and whom it’s been a pleasure to get to know over the three years. Thank you.

‘Non dimenticherò mai questa esperienza condivisa insieme. In bocca al lupo amici. Grazie mille’ 🙏🏼 (I will never forget this shared experience together. Good luck friends. A thousand thanks)

The midfielder had 12 months left on his deal in Turin but is now free to find another club ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ramsey is now back in Wales and today posted an image on his Instagram of him at the Football Association of Wales training ground in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It’s now hoped the player can find himself a club and start playing football again after his time in Italy.

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 after spending 11 years at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old’s time there was dogged by injury and he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Rangers in Scotland.

Injuries curtailed his impact in Scotland and Juventus were keen to come to an agreement to end Ramsey’s stay there with the player on a reported £400,000 per week.

Juventus did not give Ramsey a squad number ahead of the new season and left him out of the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

Ramsey made just five appearances for Juve last season and the news of his departure will be welcomed by Wales manager Robert Page ahead of the World Cup in November.

While on international duty, Ramsey has remained a key player for Wales and Page wants him to be playing regular first-team football before the World Cup.

There has been interest from the MLS, where Ramsey’s Wales team-mate Gareth Bale has recently signed for Los Angeles FC.

But it is understood that Ramsey prefers to join a Premier League club to be closer to his Cardiff home.

