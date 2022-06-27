Could Aaron Ramsey be set for sensational move to join Gareth Bale in LA?

An American journalist has dropped a sizeable hint that Aaron Ramsey may be on his way to join his Welsh international teammate Gareth Bale in the US.

Not only that but if this Welsh-loaded hint on Twitter is any measure they could be lining up against each other in the brilliantly named El Traffico, the name for the Los Angeles derby (a pun on El Classico and a nod to the traffic congestion in LA).

With LAFC having secured the services of the Welsh superstar Bale, LA Galaxy who have fallen behind their city rivals in the MLS rankings will be looking to swell their ranks when the transfer window opens on July 7.

The first game Gareth Bale is eligible to make his debut for LAFC in is against LA Galaxy on July 9.

And according to respected US football journalist Michele Giannone, this could potentially mean we could see both Bale and Ramsey in the MLS.

If the cryptic tweets he posted on the weekend are anything to go by that is…

So we could have a high profile 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 derby at El Tráfico soon. We’ll see. Clock’s ticking #LAGalaxy — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) June 25, 2022

You said it — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) June 25, 2022

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 – 🚦🚗 👀 — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) June 25, 2022

The journalist’s tweets have been picked up by several websites and fan groups in the US, including the Corner Of The Galaxy podcast.

It wouldn’t be the first time LA Galaxy have picked up players from Juventus. They currently have Juve winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from the Italian giants.

And of course, veteran Giorgio Chiellini recently called time on his Juventus career after 17 years to join Gareth Bale at LAFC.

Also back in 2020, striker Gonzalo Higuaín made the move from Juventus to the MLS, to join Inter Miami.

RUMOR: So our discord is pointing toward Aaron Ramsey? CM with Jeventus (whom the Galaxy just dealt with for Costa). He was on loan to Rangers. #LAGalaxy #MLS https://t.co/bTEu4hdCPF — Corner Of The Galaxy (@GalaxyPodcast) June 25, 2022

Of course, right now we are in the middle of silly season as far as football transfers are concerned, with spurious rumours flying around the internet.

However, the news today that Juventus are reported to have agreed to pay Aaron Ramsey €4m to terminate his contract which still had a year to run, allowing him to become a free agent, will only fuel the rumours that the Welsh midfield maestro could follow Bale to the MLS.

According to IlBianconero.com, the Bianconeri were so desperate that they capitulated on his demands of €4m to terminate by mutual consent.

The final season of his salary would’ve cost Juve €14m gross.

Ramsey, who was on loan to Scottish giants Rangers during the second half of last season will be keen to get his future resolved as soon as possible ahead of the World Cup.

And it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the MLS could offer the Welshman a similar new beginning to that which enticed his good friend and Wales teammate Bale to head to the US.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

