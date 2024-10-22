Aaron Ramsey hoping to manage Wales in future

Aaron Ramsey has declared his ambition to manage Wales one day.

The 33-year-old Wales captain has just been awarded his UEFA A licence and been tipped for a player-coach role at Cardiff.

“Hopefully (it is) a few years away yet, but definitely would interest me one day,” midfielder Ramsey said of the Wales job on Sky Sports.

“That would be a very proud moment for me.

“I’ve done by A licence and will be starting my Pro Licence soon, and it’s definitely something I’m really interested in.

“It’s addictive as well and you do watch games differently. I’ve been around the (Under) 18s a few times at Cardiff and been lucky enough to coach them.”

Injury

Ramsey has returned to training after suffering a hamstring injury in Wales’ away win against Montenegro on September 9.

Wales are unbeaten in four games under new boss Craig Bellamy and travel to Turkey next month for a Nations League group decider.

Ramsey said: “He’s come in and him and his staff have been a breath of fresh air.

“They are so detailed with the amount of information they pass on, and I’ve been really impressed with them.

“With the talent we have in this Welsh team with Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson and other players as well, we can hurt teams if we get the structure right behind them.”