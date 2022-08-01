Aaron Ramsey looks set for his next move – to France

In the end it came down to two clubs – Aaron Ramsey was offered contracts by Charlotte FC, the new franchise club in MLS, and OGC Nice of Ligue 1 – and it appears the French side has won the race for the Welshman’s signature.

Ramsey recently terminated his contract with Juventus and has been a free agent since leaving the Serie A giants.

It’s been reported by French football outlet Foot Mercato that the former Cardiff City and Arsenal player has agreed a deal in principle to join the Ligue 1 side, turning down the opportunity of joining Charlotte FC.

Rumours over Ramsey’s next destination have been flying around throughout the transfer window with both Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City linked with the player, as well as moves to MLS.

OGC Nice are managed by renowned Swiss manager Lucien Favre – who is looking to make his mark in his second spell at the club by bringing in Ramsey and also Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Of course, Ramsey wouldn’t be the first Welshman heading to France this summer with Joe Rodon leaving Spurs for a season-long loan at Rennes.

The move will give Ramsey an opportunity to continue to test himself at a high level, as a key member of a side pushing for Europe ahead of Wales’ appearance at the World Cup in November.

Bonne chance Aaron!

