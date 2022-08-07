Watch: Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice
Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.
The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month.
He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse.
Aaron Ramsey! pic.twitter.com/mcssVOTYNk
— Mateus (@MateuzerAfc) August 7, 2022
Bienvenue en Ligue 1, Monsieur Ramsey 😍#OGCNice #TFCOGCN pic.twitter.com/ZjjOn6WcEN
— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 7, 2022
And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net.
Following a driving run from Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched onto his team-mate’s pass before executing a fine finish.
Until Ramsey’s intervention, Toulouse had looked on course for victory after Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.