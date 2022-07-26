Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Juventus has finally been terminated

In a saga that has dragged on for months, Juventus have confirmed they have terminated Aaron Ramsey’s contact.

The Wales star, who has been linked with ghost of clubs including Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and clubs in MLS, was last week left out of Juventus’ squad for the Serie A club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

The 31-year-old Wales midfielder, who spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at cinch Premiership Rangers, was omitted from Massimiliano Allegri’s travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia De Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was in the final year of his lucrative contract at Juve, for whom he made just five appearances last season, but reports were that his representatives were negotiating with the Italian club over terminating the final year of his contract.

The ex-Arsenal player’s career has been blighted by injury, but he remains a key member of the national team as they prepare for their first World Cup since 1958 later this year.

Ramsey made 13 appearances for Rangers and missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Eintracht Frankfurt as they slipped to defeat in the Europa League final.

His importance to Wales means his part in Robert Page’s plans is unlikely to be threatened by his club status, although in an ideal world, both he and his national team boss would want him to be playing regular football ahead of the trip to Qatar.

OFFICIAL | Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated. All the best, @aaronramsey! pic.twitter.com/t7rugqexRX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2022

