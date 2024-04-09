Accrington hit back for win over Newport

Accrington came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Newport, who suffered a fifth successive league defeat.

Bryn Morris put County ahead after 13 minutes with a stunning 25-yard strike that arrowed into the top corner.

But Accrington levelled nine minutes later when Jack Nolan crossed for Alex Henderson to head in at the far post.

Shaun Whalley then flashed a shot across goal before Tommy Leigh missed the target with a header from close range.

Leigh made amends just 20 seconds after the interval when he controlled Ben Woods’ ball into the six-yard box on his chest before hooking it past a helpless Jonny Maxted in the home goal.

Nolan should have made it 3-1 but somehow fired high over the bar, and it was left to substitute Joe Pritchard to wrap up the win midway through the second half when he prodded in Whalley’s pass from a few yards out.

County’s misery was complete when Adam Lewis was sent off in stoppage time after a touchline fracas.

