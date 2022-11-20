Adidas reveal striking Cymru World Cup pre-match shirt

This is the highly anticipated Cymru pre-match World Cup shirt, which has been revealed by Adidas.

A special edition pre-match shirt has been made available for all countries wearing Adidas kit at the World Cup – and the Welsh version has finally been unveiled.

The shirts, which have allowed kit designers free reign with their imaginations, are certainly bold and innovative, and the Cymru version is no different.

When it was announced that there would be a full training kit range available for supporters, there was much excitement.

With similar tonal stripes as the team’s red home shirt, this pre-match version which retails for £55 is already proving to be popular as World Cup fever hits the nation.

Since the first glimpse of the Wales World Cup home shirt was seen at Creamfields music festival back in August, both the home and away shirts have sold in huge quantities.

The home shirt was first revealed by DJ Jamie Jones, who was one of the headliners at the festival.

Jamie grew up in Bontnewydd and went to Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon before becoming a world famous DJ.

Jamie, who has millions of followers, posted pictures and videos of him wearing the new shirt on his Instagram stories.

The home shirt was “leaked” in a similar fashion to other Adidas World Cup jerseys, where DJs, gamers and social media influencers have been pictured wearing the shirts of their home countries as part of a creative marketing campaign.

