Adidas reveals Cymru World Cup training gear collection

Adidas has today revealed its much awaited Cymru World Cup training gear collection.

Joe Morrell, Sorba Thomas and Rabbi Matondo are just some of the Wales players modelling the latest range, which we think will be as big a winner with the Red Wall as the home and away shirts, which have been in huge demand since they were unveiled.

The collection is currently available to pre-order, but has happened with the home and away shirts, they flew out – and the same is expected with this landmark clothing range.

One of the gripes of Cymru fans is that while other nations represented by Adidas have already unveiled a stylish range of training and fan wear, there’s been no sign of a similar collection for the Red Wall.

Well, now it’s here and looks set to be hugely popular.

Not all images have been uploaded as of yet, so it’s worth keeping on checking back as new products are added.

