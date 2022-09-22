Ajaz Patel takes five wickets as Glamorgan close in on victory

The hosts need another seven wickets on the final day to maintain the pressure on Middlesex in the race for the second promotion spot in Division Two.

It took two sessions for them to take the remaining five wickets of Derbyshire’s first innings, Anuj Dal top-scoring with 92, while Patel took two catches to add to his five wickets.

Not quite up to the Test record-equalling 10 wickets he managed with ball in hand for New Zealand in India, but still a massive contribution for Patel’s new county as they enforced the follow on.

Derbyshire finished the day on 123 for three.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd had talked about needing patience on this penultimate day and that was certainly the case through a wicketless morning session.

Harry Came and Dal kept the scoreboard moving in reasonable comfort, without ever being able to relax on a wicket which was still offering something to the bowlers – albeit without pace.

Glamorgan had to wait until after 1.20pm before taking their first wicket, a smart catch by Patel low to his left off the bowling of Van der Gugten to ensure Came went for a well-made 64 in a partnership of 145.

Alex Thomson fell cheaply to the bowling of Patel before Van der Gugten claimed the crucial wicket of Dal, eight short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

The all-rounder was probably the pick of the Derbyshire bowling as well as their top scorer, taking his total runs scored from number seven in the batting line-up to more than 900 this season.

Stubborn resistance

Derbyshire continued to show stubborn resistance as Patel made it five for 68, well supported by Van der Gugten who took three for 37.

Glamorgan had no hesitation in enforcing the follow on, Derbyshire trailing by 297, but more importantly leaving four sessions to take the 10 wickets needed for victory.

Australian Michael Hogan led the Welsh county onto the field after tea for his last innings at the home of Glamorgan cricket after a decade with the club.

First innings half-centurion Luis Reece fell caught behind off James Harris, but captain Billy Godleman led the way following his first innings duck.

Brooke Guest was undone by a beauty from Van der Gugten which jagged back between bat and pad to hit the top of off stump.

Godleman had a bit of luck when he was dropped by Lloyd at slip for 38, but it did not cost Glamorgan’s skipper too dearly as his opposite number fell for 40, lbw to Van der Gugten, when close to his season’s top score of 43.

Wayne Madsen and Leus du Plooy saw out the rest of the day.