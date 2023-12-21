Alan Sheehan in charge until Boxing Day as Swansea take time in manager search

Swansea have confirmed Alan Sheehan will remain as caretaker boss for their next two matches as their search for a permanent new manager continues.

The Swans sacked Michael Duff on December 4 after less than six months in charge and chairman Andy Coleman said the Sky Bet Championship club would not be rushed into an appointment.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham turned down an approach by Swansea to speak with their senior assistant coach Chris Davies over the vacancy.

Coleman told the club’s official website: “This is a critical time for the football club and I recognise, appreciate, and share the frustration that many of you are feeling right now.

“I also understand just how important it is to get the right head coach to lead this squad, implement a playing style that respects our identity, establish a bond with supporters, and take this club forward.

“We will not compromise on the quality of the person in that role to save a few days and we are willing to accept the challenges that come with that.”

Coleman said Sheehan was doing “an excellent job in challenging circumstances over these last three games” – a win over Rotherham, a draw with Stoke and defeat to Middlesbrough – and would take charge for Friday’s home game against Preston and the Boxing Day visit to Southampton.

He added: “We have been working diligently for weeks on a multitude of options and there has been great interest in the position.

“We are making real progress, but we will not settle for a candidate that isn’t the right fit just to move quickly.

“While this may elongate the final phase of the search, I am adamant that we must do what is in the best interests of Swansea City.”

Sheehan has not ruled himself out of the running to land the job permanently, while Notts County boss Luke Williams and Swedish side Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin have both been linked with the vacancy.

