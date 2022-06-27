Wales scrum-half Aled Davies gets three-week ban for English Premiership final tackle

Wales international scrum-half Aled Davies has received a three-week ban after being cited for dangerous tackling in the Gallagher Premiership final against Leicester.

The Saracens player was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following a shoulder-led high hit on Leicester hooker Julian Montoya at Twickenham nine days ago.

That decision was widely criticised, though, with many feeling Davies should have been sent off as a result of the first-half incident.

Leicester went on to win the final 15-12, securing their first Premiership title for nine years.

The Rugby Football Union said that Davies’ case was heard on papers by sole judicial officer Matthew O’Grady.

“Davies was cited for dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, for making direct contact to the head with his shoulder during the Premiership final against Leicester Tigers. Davies accepted the charge,” the RFU said.

“Davies received a three-week ban which would be reduced to two weeks if the player opts to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

“The games the player will miss will be updated once next season’s fixtures are confirmed.”

