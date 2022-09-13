Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Alex Gilbey’s stunner seals Stevenage victory against Newport

13 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Background picture by Pwimageglow (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Alex Gilbey’s stunning strike was the difference as Stevenage beat Newport 1-0 to stay second in Sky Bet League Two.

Gilbey made the perfect impression on his home debut, pouncing on a loose ball just outside the box to side-foot the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net two minutes into the second half.

Stevenage saw most of the ball in a first half of few chances, but it was the visitors that had the better sights of goal.

James Waite saw an effort dribble wide of a post before Omar Bogle dragged his effort wide when one-on-one with Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The deadlock was broken almost immediately after the restart. Good work from Luke Norris found strike partner Jamie Reid, before the loose ball fell to Gilbey and he stroked the ball home.

The Boro failed to take a number of chances to score another in a second half they dominated, with the Exiles defence forced into a number of last-ditch blocks.

But the hosts never looked in danger of letting their lead slip as they maintained their 100 per cent record at home this season.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.