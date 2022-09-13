Alex Gilbey’s stunner seals Stevenage victory against Newport

Gilbey made the perfect impression on his home debut, pouncing on a loose ball just outside the box to side-foot the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net two minutes into the second half.

Stevenage saw most of the ball in a first half of few chances, but it was the visitors that had the better sights of goal.

James Waite saw an effort dribble wide of a post before Omar Bogle dragged his effort wide when one-on-one with Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The deadlock was broken almost immediately after the restart. Good work from Luke Norris found strike partner Jamie Reid, before the loose ball fell to Gilbey and he stroked the ball home.

The Boro failed to take a number of chances to score another in a second half they dominated, with the Exiles defence forced into a number of last-ditch blocks.

But the hosts never looked in danger of letting their lead slip as they maintained their 100 per cent record at home this season.