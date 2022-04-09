Alex Lees hits unbeaten century to put Durham in charge against Glamorgan

An undefeated century from Alex Lees put Durham in charge on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff as the visitors opened up a first-innings lead of 114.

Much of the previous two days had been lost to weather but Durham put themselves in a position where they could push for a win at 348 for three in response to 234.

Lees was well supported by captain Scott Borthwick, who made 64, and David Bedingham, who made a quick-fire half-century as just three wickets fell on day three.

Lees, back with Durham after making his Test debut last month in the Caribbean, looked in excellent touch on his way to 163 not out.

He took his guard outside off stump when the Glamorgan seamers came around the wicket and this neutralised much of their threat, although there were two very good shouts for lbw early in his innings that were turned down.

Michael Jones and Sean Dickson were both dismissed by Timm van der Gugten, who bowled with decent pace and late movement.

The best chance for a further dismissal in the afternoon session was when Van der Gugten induced a leading edge from Borthwick that ballooned just over the head of Kiran Carlson in the covers.

Landmark

Lees reached his 18th first-class century from 226 balls, getting to the landmark with a drive for four through wide mid-on off Callum Taylor.

Borthwick passed his fifty from 93 balls as he and Lees shared a stand worth 147 for the third wicket and it was the seventh bowler Glamorgan used, Andrew Salter, who got the breakthrough when Borthwick drove one into the hands of Sam Northeast at mid-wicket.

There was a change of gears once Lees reached his hundred, with the scoring rate ticking upwards, but it was when Bedingham came to the crease that the push for the win really started.

The South African passed fifty from just 56 balls and was on 74 from 78 at the close.

