Alex Thomson celebrates 10-wicket haul as Derbyshire keep Glamorgan in check

Alex Thomson was again the star man with the ball for Derbyshire as he secured his maiden 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket to keep Glamorgan’s second innings in check.

Mason Crane took four wickets for 60 on his Glamorgan debut as the visitors were bowled out for 198 on day two, a first-innings deficit of 39 runs. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire with 63 but his departure brought about a collapse of five wickets for 33 runs.

Thomson then added three more wickets to his first-innings haul of seven as Glamorgan reached 74 for four at the close in Cardiff, a lead of 113 runs.

Having resumed on 46 for one, Derbyshire were well-placed to pass Glamorgan’s total of 237 and started the day with captain David Lloyd reaching fifty from 65 balls against his former county.

Lloyd then became the first wicket to fall on day two when he was trapped lbw by Crane for 60 before Harry Came was dismissed by James Harris after a patient 25 from 113 balls.

Seamers Mir Hamza and Dan Douthwaite then dismissed Brooke Guest and Aneurin Donald respectively, but it was the removal of Madsen – caught in the covers by substitute fielder Asa Tribe off Douthwaite – which sparked the beginning of the end for Derbyshire.

Crane was brought back into the attack and claimed the last three Derbyshire wickets to leave the visitors 39 runs behind.

When their second innings got under way, the Glamorgan openers once again found Thomson difficult to face.

Having claimed career-best figures of seven for 65 in the first innings, Thomson opened the bowling and had two wickets in two balls, with both Zain-ul-Hassan and Sam Northeast dismissed lbw, the latter for a golden duck.

Thomson then claimed his 10th wicket of the match when he bowled Kiran Carlson for 11 before Sam Conners removed Billy Root for 32 to leave the match evenly poised.

