Sport

Alisha Butchers to miss rest of Wales’ World Cup campaign with serious knee injury

12 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Wales flanker Alisha Butchers. Photo Brett Phibbs PA Images

Wales flanker Alisha Butchers will return home from the World Cup in New Zealand after suffering a knee injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Butchers’ injury was “significant” and that she will head back to Wales for further investigation and treatment.

She was hurt during Wales’ 18-15 pool victory over Scotland on Sunday.

“Alisha is a fantastic player, she is a huge part of our environment on and off the field, and I have every confidence she will work as hard on her rehab as she does in training and on the pitch,” Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said.

A decision on Butchers’ replacement will be taken in the coming days.

