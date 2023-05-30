Alun Wyn Jones could switch sides during St Helen’s anniversary match

Alun Wyn Jones looks set to clock up a first in his stellar career by featuring for both teams in the same game.

Jones announced his retirement from international rugby earlier this month after making a world record 170 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

The former Wales captain skippered the Barbarians to victory against a World XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

And he will again line-up for the Baa-baas on Wednesday in a match to mark Swansea Rugby Club’s 150th anniversary year.

Swansea-born Jones made 35 appearances for his hometown club between 2004 and 2006.

“After 17 years (of Test rugby), he got his first Barbarians call-up and he has got his second one tomorrow,” Barbarians coach John Mulvihill said.

“You will probably see him in an All Whites jersey in the second half. He might lead the Swansea team out at half-time.

“I was still taken aback that he wanted to play. He said ‘it’s in my parish and I want to play against my team’.

“It means a lot to him. I don’t think it’s going to be his sign-off. He has got a few miles to go yet.”

Jones will be joined in the Barbarians team at St Helen’s by the likes of Wales flanker Dan Lydiate and former England centre Billy Twelvetrees.

And Jones’ second-row partner, former Wales forward Bradley Davies, is poised to make his final appearance before retirement.

Davies, 36, won 66 caps for his country and played for Cardiff, Wasps and the Ospreys.

