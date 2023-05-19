Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Alun Wyn Jones follows Justin Tipuric into international retirement

19 May 2023 1 minute read
Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones. Picture by Adam Davy / PA Wire.

Alun Wyn Jones, the world’s most capped rugby union player, has announced his retirement from the international game.

The 37-year-old lock played 158 times for Wales and made 12 British and Irish Lions Test appearances.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who won 93 caps, had earlier announced his decision to step down from Test rugby.

The players’ decisions come less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and both had recently been named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.

Writing on his Instagram page, Jones said: “Having been sele3cted in this year’s preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and WRU (Welsh Rugby Union), I have decided to step away from the international game.

“So, after 17 years, I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.”

Aled Rees
Aled Rees
1 hour ago

A real privalige to have seen the great man play all over the world

Geoffrey Harris
Geoffrey Harris
1 hour ago

A true hero of the people of Cymru, and an inspiration to us all. Diolch Alun.

David Charles pearn
David Charles pearn
16 minutes ago

Gentleman and fabulous player can hold his head above the clouds, well played Alun Wyn 👏👏👏.

