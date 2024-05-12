Andy Gorvin stars as Glamorgan thrash Sussex inside three days

Glamorgan secured a nine-wicket Vitality County Championship Division Two victory over Sussex as Andy Gorvin claimed career-best figures of five for 40 at Cardiff.

Glamorgan were dismissed for 411 in the opening overs of day three to lead Sussex by 133 runs on first innings.

A flurry of wickets at the start of the visitors’ second innings left them in peril and they never really recovered as Glamorgan bowled them out for 188.

Gorvin’s five wickets were supported by three for 34 from Mir Hamza and two for 21 from Mason Crane.

Glamorgan needed just 7.5 overs to reach their victory target and claim 23 points from the game, with Sussex managing four bonus points.

The hosts had not added to their overnight total when Mir Hamza was run out by Tom Haines.

The new ball then wrought chaos as Sussex collapsed to 32 for five.

Hamza claimed the first three wickets before Gorvin claimed the experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and John Simpson in his first over.

James Coles and Fynn Hudson-Prentice put on 118 to avoid an innings defeat before the latter chipped Gorvin to midwicket for 70.

Gorvin trapped Danny Lamb and completed his maiden five-wicket haul by dismissing Jack Carson lbw for one.

Not long afterwards the players left the field for nearly two hours as a result of heavy rain but it did not take long after the resumption for Glamorgan to wrap up the Sussex innings.

Ari Karvelas was caught behind off leg-spinner Crane and Jayden Seales launched the next ball straight in the air and was caught in the covers.

That set Glamorgan a target of 56 to claim their first County Championship win since May 2023 and Billy Root scored an unbeaten 36 to guide them home.

