Anuj Dal’s 94 helps put Derbyshire in command against Glamorgan

Anuj Dal led a strong Derbyshire batting display to move them into a commanding position on day two of the Vitality County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Derby.

Dal made 94 from 135 balls after Harry Came ( 84) and Wayne Madsen (70) put Derbyshire on course for a big first-innings total.

Glamorgan spinner Ben Kellaway took his first wickets in first-class cricket, finishing with three for 59, while Mason Crane claimed three for 43 as Derbyshire were bowled out for 429 – a lead of 261.

Glamorgan were left with a tricky 12 overs to negotiate but they survived to close on 39 without loss, still 222 in arrears.

Struggled

Glamorgan’s attack struggled to impose a measure of control with Madsen reaching his 50 off 88 balls and the stand was worth 130 when Came threw away the chance of a century.

The opener came down the pitch to Kellaway but the bowler leapt to take an excellent catch at the second attempt and claim his maiden first-class wicket.

He soon had a second as Madsen skied a slog sweep to mid-wicket.

Anuerin Donald pulled Dan Douthwaite for six and crunched Kellaway through the covers to move to 28 from only 22 balls before a smart catch down the leg side from wicketkeeper Chris Cooke removed him two overs before lunch.

David Lloyd was closing in on a half century against his former team-mates when Crane got one to spin between bat and pad and take the off stump.

Zak Chappell shared a stand of 67 from 99 balls with Dal and Pat Brown stayed with him for 89 balls while another 48 runs were added but Dal fell short of a century when he drove Crane to long off.

That left Glamorgan with a tricky 12 overs and Kellaway enjoyed another landmark when he edged Chappell for four to open his account in the first-class game after three consecutive ducks.

