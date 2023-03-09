Are Wrexham now a bigger club than Celtic and Rangers?

With a global fanbase growing by the day it’s easy to track the growth of Wrexham’s support.

There appears to be supporters groups popping up all across the globe, from South America to Scandinavia.

On the back of the purchase of the club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the smash hit docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, the worldwide emotional investment in Wrexham’s attempts to finally escape the National League have now reached fever pitch.

Of course, you only need to look at the media coverage of the club to understand this. Stories about Wrexham sell.

One media organisation that has recognised this is The Athletic, the hugely successful international subscription-based sports website.

They’ve been mailing subscribers and announcing on their socials that they’ve now launched dedicated coverage of the Dragons.

The Athletic already covers the fortunes of Cardiff City and Swansea City, but this would be the first time they’ve offered such extensive reporting of a side outside the EFL.

Announcing their push into a new Welsh territory, they wrote: ‘The Athletic has launched a new patch and are now providing unrivalled coverage of Wrexham AFC as they push for promotion. Follow their journey, get to know some of the personalities that define the club and more with our stories.’

The Atheltic has also appointed football journalist Richard Sutcliffe to cover the team’s fortunes on and off the pitch.

Previously The Athletic’s Sheffield United correspondent he’s now on loan at The Racecourse Ground.

However, at the same time as The Athletic is expanding its coverage of the National League side, it’s scaling down its coverage of Old Firm giants, Celtic and Rangers.

In a statement to readers about Rangers and its correspondent Jordan Campbell, The Athletic’s editor-in-chief Alex Kay-Jelski, wrote:

Dear readers,

I wanted to address a change we are making to the way we cover Rangers.

Our three-and-a-half years writing about the club so far have been dramatic and filled with stories, from the incredible achievement of Steven Gerrard’s team winning the title, to the run to the Europa League final and more. And we’re incredibly proud of the work Jordan Campbell has done.

However, Jordan is being offered a new opportunity by us and will therefore be writing a bit less on the club for the rest of the season, before doing his new role full- time next season. We have decided that we will not be replacing him. We no longer have a dedicated correspondent covering Celtic and feel it is unfair to cover only one of the Old Firm clubs.

We understand if you wish to cancel subscriptions but hope you do stick around to read about the big stories in Scotland, the wider game and other sports.

Either way, thank you for your support and time.

Alex

Now, far be it for us to question the respective popularities of all three clubs when placed alongside each other, but there is no denying that right now Wrexham AFC is a publicity juggernaut that shows no sign of slowing down.

Which, let’s be honest, must be music to the ears of Messrs McElhenney and Reynolds.

