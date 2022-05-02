Argentinian fans go crazy for Welsh football club’s ‘Boca Juniors’ kit

When Llantwit Major FC unveiled their new kit, they no doubt didn’t imagine they would be inundated with orders and messages of support from thousands of fans of Boca Juniors.

But then when your kit is a tribute to the biggest side in Argentina, a football club with global appeal famed for its ferociously passionate fans, then it’s possible the Welsh club shouldn’t have been surprised.

It’s been that sort of season for the club which has surprised everyone, not least themselves by winning the JD Cymru South for the first time in their history.

Despite being unable to take their place in the Cymru Premier League due to not being able to meet criteria set out by the Football Association fo Wales for clubs in the league above, a crowdfunder is under way to raise funds to upgrade the ground, and the club is determined to major (no pun intended) on the positives of a season that has seen them gain an army of new fans.

And those ardent admirers have increased by several thousand after the club unveiled a new kit, a surefire hit in South America.

“The club’s colours have been blue and yellow for a long time, and these colours are of course synonymous with one club and one club only – Boca,” said a club spokesperson, who visited Boca’s stadium in 2017. “The atmosphere was just out of this world. I think Boca is one of the coolest and biggest clubs on the planet, so this was our small tribute to them.

“We have switched kit provider for next season to Tor Sports, and when discussing with them about ideas I mentioned we would love to do a Boca Juniors tribute. Guess which club the designer supported? It was destiny!”

Tagging Boca Juniors in social media posts for the kit launch paid dividends immediately.

“We had probably 1000 messages from Boca fans in the space of 24 hours. It was absolutely brilliant, we even had an online singalong with them for one of their most famous chants, a song mocking the relegation of their rivals River Plate.”

The ‘Boca’ shirt is much in demand – something the club is understandably overjoyed with.

“Selling out of kits would be a dream and really help us to move forward as a club. We have already sold more than we expected, but there’s still plenty available. We’re offering free worldwide shipping, so we’d love to see our colours on every continent.”

As for ‘Sglodion’ – the Welsh word for chips, which is emblazoned on the front of the shirt it has nothing to do with the players’ desire for fish and chips on the bus home after a game, but more to do with the club’s wizard social media person – the source of many superb posts during the season.

“Sglodion is the name of the social media admin’s freelance company. He paid for both home and away sponsorships and donated the away shirt sponsorship to MindCymru, who support people in Wales with mental health struggles. It’s a battle many people face, and Mind work tirelessly to show you’re not alone and that better days are to come.”

The away shirt will be of particular interest to Welsh history buffs as its inspired by St David, who has links to Llantwit Major.

“A church in Llantwit Major uncovered some ancient celtic stones a few years ago, tidied them up and has them on display – that’s what the grey pattern is based on.

“It’s also said that St David lived and studied in Llantwit Major, which is why we’ve added his flag to the sleeve.”

Looking back on the season, the club acknowledges it’s been an incredible ride.

“It was really a season beyond our wildest dreams. After winning our opening few games I joked to the manager about winning the league, and we both laughed at the suggestion.

“The goal at the start of the campaign was to prove wrong the people tipping us for relegation. We did a pretty good job of that didn’t we.

“Obviously the FAW decision to deny us the promotion we earned does hurt, but nobody can ever take away our championship or the special memories we have created. This club will play in the top flight one day, and it will be all the sweeter for the setbacks along the way.

“If anyone was inspired by our story, they are more than welcome to throw us a few pounds to our crowdfunder.

“Every penny we make will be used to improve the ground for supporters and the community, hopefully helping the off field side of the club catch up with the playing side.”

To find out more about the crowdfunder and to donate click HERE

