Baby joy of Wrexham player and partner after pregnancy heartbreak

Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards have announced they are expecting a baby girl, due in May.

It’s wonderful news for the couple who suffered heartbreak following the tragic still birth of their baby Arthur Andrew Davies in December 2021.

A fundraising appeal subsequently launched in his memory raised thousands for charity.

When the fund, which received a sizeable donation from Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny and their wives Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, came to a close it had topped £16,000.

Arthur was born on the 14 December to parents Kesley and Jordan who set up the fundraiser after receiving support from stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands following the death of their son.

Thank you to everyone for the incredible generosity, it really is appreciated💙https://t.co/JQAQxEu264 -we will be closing the fundraiser at midnight-💞 pic.twitter.com/zsvmthapb7 — Kelsey (@KelseyEdwards_) January 26, 2022

Writing on their gofundme page at the time, Kelsey said: “We just want to take this time to thank everyone for their generosity and incredible support to the fundraiser for our little Arthur

“The support has been amazing and it couldn’t have gone to a more deserving place, Sands.

“£16,080 raised and 323 donations, wow, we truly are so grateful

“I will take from this, that the fundraiser and Arthur has made the impact to help another bereaved family.”

By the time the fund had closed, the total had reached £16,525

Our owners. ❤❤❤❤❤ Keep the donations rolling in though – a wonderful cause in memory of a wonderful little boy. https://t.co/19TyakqQpM pic.twitter.com/3CfvWeDN7U — Fearless In Devotion – Wxm AFC podcast & fanzine (@fearlessidzine) January 2, 2022

The money has been donated to Sands, which funds the Butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor – the area of the hospital made available exclusively for grieving families.

The suite is away from the labour ward and provides accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom, offering an environment in which grieving families can receive round the clock care and support from midwives.

The appeal quickly gained support with contributions from kindhearted people touched by the story, pouring in.

When Jordan revealed that he and his partner had lost their baby boy, he tweeted: “We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel!”

Our perfect little Arthur Andrew Davies💙 born sleeping, 14/12/21, weighing 2.9lb. 👼 We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel! We love you, little boy! @KelseyEdwards_ 💙 pic.twitter.com/L9aCtHuZVp — Jordan (@jordandavies98) December 14, 2021

Announcing the pregnancy on his Instagram page, Jordan wrote: ‘Baby girl Davies due May 2023, @kelseyedwards_xo excited for the journey with you💓’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jord_davies98

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

