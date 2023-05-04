Bairstow claims three catches on Yorkshire return but Glamorgan end day on top

Jonny Bairstow claimed three catches on his return to competitive action following more than eight months out injured as Glamorgan had the better of a 15-wicket first day against Yorkshire at Headingley.

One of Bairstow’s catches was a one-handed stunner diving to his left, another helped claim the wicket of Ashes rival Marnus Labuschagne for 65, and he ended the day repelling another Australian in Michael Neser (three for 15 from seven overs) as he finished unbeaten on two.

In Glamorgan’s 245 all out to start this LV= Insurance County Championship fixture, Yorkshire’s towering Aussie quick Mickey Edwards impressed with three for 54 from 15 overs and fellow seamer George Hill also struck three times.

But Yorkshire closed their reply an overcast day in trouble at 62 for five from 22 overs. England’s Bairstow came in at seven behind two nightwatchmen and faced seven balls.

He arrived at the crease met with a green-tinged pitch, something which contributed to Glamorgan’s challenges with the bat.

Opener David Lloyd was caught behind for a duck four balls into the match as he aimed a big booming drive at Ben Coad.

When Coad added to the Lloyd wicket by trapping fellow opener Andrew Salter lbw, Glamorgan were one for two in the fifth over.

That was the seamer’s 200th career Championship wicket. Unfortunately, after lunch, he left the field towards the end of his 10th over clutching his right groin and did not bowl again.

Determined

Sam Northeast made 49 and shared 81 through to early afternoon with a determined Labuschagne, who faced 166 balls for his no frills 65.

Both Northeast and Labuschagne survived morning scares. They were dropped in the slips on nine and 23, while Edwards had a huge caught behind appeal turned down against the latter on 10.

Yorkshire did break through again three balls into the afternoon when an Edwards short ball was misjudged by Northeast and fended to third slip as he tried to leave alone.

That proved the first of six wickets in the afternoon, with Edwards striking twice more and Hill adding a couple, including Labuschagne caught behind by Bairstow having been squared up.

But it was Hill’s first wicket which provided the day’s eye-catching moment.

Kiran Carlson inside-edged behind, with Bairstow diving to his left and holding on one-handed. It was a super catch that left Glamorgan at 135 for four.

Labuschagne was Glamorgan’s fifth wicket to fall, with Hill striking and captain Chris Cooke then clipped Jordan Thompson to midwicket before Neser shouldered arms to compatriot Edwards and lost his off-stump.

Billy Root was then caught at backward point for 24, leaving the score at 199 for eight.

That score was made to look better by Timm van der Gugten’s combative 35 not out before Matthew Fisher and Hill again struck to wrap up the innings, leaving Yorkshire with an hour and half’s batting to do before close.

Van der Gugten’s impressive display continued when he trapped home captain Adam Lyth lbw and uprooted fellow opener Fin Bean’s off-stump as Yorkshire slipped to 46 for two inside 14 overs of their reply.

And there was further success, this time for Australian Neser when he trapped Pakistan left-hander Saud Shakeel lbw.

Edwards returned to the crease as the first of two nightwatchmen – Fisher the other. But both edged Neser into the slips in the 20th over.

