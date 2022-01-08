Bale could ‘consider joining Welsh Championship club’ if Wales qualifies for World Cup

Gareth Bale could consider joining a Welsh football club in the Championship if Wales qualifies for the Word Cup in Qatar, it has been reported.

The Welsh superstar is reportedly considering retiring at the end of the season, but could move to either Cardiff or Swansea if Wales makes it to the international tournament this year, according to Sky Sports.

In March, Wales face a play-off against Austria in Cardiff and will then face a showdown against either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the finals if they win.

Bale is desperate to represent his country at the World Cup before the end of his career Wales have not qualified for the tournament since 1958.

Retirement could be on the cards for Bale if Wales fail at the play-off stage. His contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.

But it is understood that if Wales do reach the World Cup, Bale could consider signing a short-term deal with a Premier League or Championship side to make sure that he is ready for the tournament, and it is understood that he could consider joining Cardiff or Swansea.