‘Ban Yma o Hyd for a few months to keep it special’ pleads columnist

A magazine columnist has called for Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd to be banned for a few months so that people don’t become sick of it in the run-up to the World Cup.

Golwg magazine founder Dylan Iorwerth, who now writes a weekly column, said that there was a danger that the Welsh media would turn the victory sour by “overdoing it”.

Dafydd Iwan’s song with band Ar Log reached number one in the iTunes chart on Wednesday last week after a battle for the top spot with Kate Bush.

But Dylan Iorwerth said they should “ban ‘Yma o Hyd’ for a couple of months. Keep it fresh, and something special that is now owned by everyone.”

He added: “It was great to celebrate the victory against Ukraine … especially for someone like me who was at Anfield in 1977 … even more so for the dedicated supporters who have followed Wales abroad and many disappointments over the years.

“But I do have an appeal to Radio Cymru and S4C, and the rest of the media: be sensible, don’t overdo it and turn success into boredom. And don’t crash the cart you’ve just jumped on.

“Football is a game. We won’t have any less child poverty as a result of Wales’ success, prices will be no lower, the Russian War in Ukraine will not end, Qatar will not become a free country and there will be no fewer holiday homes in Wales.”

‘Dedicated’

Dylan Iorwerth however said that the World Cup would make a difference to Wales’ image internationally – but that Gary Speed and others had already laid the foundation for that work before the most recent sporting success.

“The most startling development is the use of the Welsh language. That is now part of the team’s armoury, one of the things that pulls everyone together, rather than separating them. And that’s where it can all make a difference,” he said.

“People will be inspired to learn the language and, just as importantly, everyone from all walks of life will see its place in their heritage. It’s a feat that language activists and enthusiasts around the world have failed to achieve.

“So, there’s one set of people who should go for it 100% right now: the politicians of Cardiff Bay and the civil servants responsible for the Welsh language. They should take advantage of the team’s and the FAW’s efforts to increase support for the language at all levels and turn that into a practical win.

“That will mean more than wearing a Welsh shirt or hat, it will mean the same kind of diligent, dedicated, organized building work that the FAW has shown, especially among young people. Then let the ball (and the people) do the work.

“One more appeal to the mass media: ban ‘Yma o Hyd’ for a couple of months. Keep it fresh, as something special that is now owned by everyone.”

