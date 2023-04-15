Barnet goalkeeper mocks Wrexham in now deleted tweet to Ryan Reynolds

Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker was slated by Wrexham fans after posting a tweet copying in Ryan Reynolds, which appeared to mock the co-owner and the keeper’s part in the sending off of Callum McFadzean.

The sending off infuriated Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson who confronted the goalkeeper at full-time who he accused of ‘making a meal’ of the red card.

Parkinson was shown a red card for his actions.

This evidently prompted the Barnet goalkeeper’s Twitter post, which read: ‘@vancityreynolds How’s my acting skills mate, think I could play a part in your next film. I think your gaffer thinks I could.’

After the player faced a backlash from fans calling him ‘unprofessional’, ‘childish’ and ‘idiotic’ – and fans also asking for him to be disciplined by the Vanaram National League, his tweet was hastily deleted.

However, there is always someone who has thew foresight to do a screen grab (see below!)

Wrexham boss Parkinson was furious over Callum McFadzean’s “soft” red card as Wrexham’s National League title ambitions were frustrated by a goalless draw at Barnet.

Parkinson could now face a possible one-match touchline ban after being shown a red card by referee Edward Duckworth.

“I’m not happy with the role the referee played in the sending off,” Parkinson told BT Sport after McFadzean appeared to leave a foot in on Walker as he went to challenge him in the 50th-minute.

“That’s a soft red card, I just can’t see that. It’s his trailing leg, there no real intent there. He’s got it wrong.

“I thought the keeper made a meal of it and obviously that influences the referee’s decision.”

Cheating

Asked about Parkinson’s reaction after the final whistle, Walker said: “Basically he was trying to say I was cheating.

“I’m sure you guys can see it evidently that the geezer’s come straight through and kicked me in the face.”

Wrexham need six points from their final three games to be confirmed as champions and return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The Dragons have home games against Yeovil on Tuesday and Boreham Wood next Saturday before visiting Torquay on April 29.

Parkinson said: “We’ll take the point. It’s another point on the journey where we need to go to.

“When you go down to 10 men a point is good. I felt there might be a moment for us even with 10 men.

“It didn’t come, but the lads have dug deep and put in a strong performance against a good side in contention for the play-offs.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

