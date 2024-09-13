BBC Cymru Wales kicks off new URC season with brand new programme; Scrum V: The Warm Up

As rugby fans prepare for the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season, a new programme, Scrum V: The Warm Up, kicks off on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds next week.

Launching on Thursday, 19 September, each week Lauren Jenkins will be joined by familiar and new faces from the game talking all things Welsh rugby.

In this first show, Lauren welcomes former Wales and British Lions Jonathan Davies and Alex Cuthbert for some reminiscing, lively debate and a look ahead to the season.

Scrum V: The Warm Up will be available as a podcast on BBC Sounds from 5pm and broadcast on iPlayer and BBC Two Wales at 11.05pm.

Exclusives

Lauren Jenkins said: “We’re never short of things to talk about in Welsh rugby and I can’t wait to be bringing you exclusive interviews and expert opinions along with plenty of laughs every week.”

Former Ospreys winger, Alex Cuthbert said: “A new programme all about rugby and an opportunity to catch up with old friends and teammates; what’s not to love?

“Jon and I are old friends so as well as talking about the new season, the conversation will probably take some unexpected turns!”

Former Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies agrees: “This is the first time for many, many years that I haven’t been training pre-season with a club.

“I’m looking forward to taking a back seat for now – it’s the perfect way to still be involved in the game and I can’t wait.”

