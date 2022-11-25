Watch: BBC World Cup commentator criticised over ‘Welsh pronounciation’ joke during Wales v Iran match

A BBC commentator has been criticised after making a joke about the perceived difficulty of pronouncing Welsh names.

Steve Wilson was commenting during the first half of the Wales v Iran game when he made the joke.

Steve Wilson said: “Speaking to a Welsh colleague this week who was struggling a bit with the Iranian Pronounciations.

“But I thought – if you can pronounce Welsh names you’re half way there.

“Iranians are a breeze compared to some of the Welsh place names.”

Ahh, C’mon BBC. Please do better. pic.twitter.com/TlVpdn7wky — Aled ap Dafydd (@AledapDafydd) November 25, 2022

Some of those following the match online didn’t take kindly to the joke.

Rob Palmizi said: “Steve WIlson is better than that. Why have the pop at Welsh place names? Just unnecessary.”

“BBC commentator with a bit of ‘joking’ about the difficult pronunciation of Welsh placenames in comparison to Iranian names,” Nathen Amin said.

“Wait until I tell you about Leicester, Southwark, Bicester, Magdelen and the rest, pal.”

“Tired old stereotypes as usual,” Jamie Nelmes said.

Thomas Prosser wondered whether he “had dreamed” the comment, while Ceri Davies suggested that Gabby Logan should “have a word with him”.

“So poor. Need to change the approach to talking about other languages,” he said.

Duncan Brodie said: “Not only that but he introduced the observation by poking fun at a Welsh colleague who’d been checking out the pronunciation of Iranian names. Isn’t that what professional broadcasters are supposed to do?”

The criticism however came after praise for the use Gary Linker had made of the Welsh language in his coverage of the Welsh team.

The Llywydd of the Welsh Parliament, Elin Jones, had praised him for “great Welsh” after he said “Mae’n dod adref” (it’s coming home) during the coverage.

