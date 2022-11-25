Watch: BBC World Cup commentator criticised over ‘Welsh pronounciation’ joke during Wales v Iran match
A BBC commentator has been criticised after making a joke about the perceived difficulty of pronouncing Welsh names.
Steve Wilson was commenting during the first half of the Wales v Iran game when he made the joke.
Steve Wilson said: “Speaking to a Welsh colleague this week who was struggling a bit with the Iranian Pronounciations.
“But I thought – if you can pronounce Welsh names you’re half way there.
“Iranians are a breeze compared to some of the Welsh place names.”
Ahh, C’mon BBC. Please do better. pic.twitter.com/TlVpdn7wky
— Aled ap Dafydd (@AledapDafydd) November 25, 2022
Some of those following the match online didn’t take kindly to the joke.
Rob Palmizi said: “Steve WIlson is better than that. Why have the pop at Welsh place names? Just unnecessary.”
“BBC commentator with a bit of ‘joking’ about the difficult pronunciation of Welsh placenames in comparison to Iranian names,” Nathen Amin said.
“Wait until I tell you about Leicester, Southwark, Bicester, Magdelen and the rest, pal.”
“Tired old stereotypes as usual,” Jamie Nelmes said.
Thomas Prosser wondered whether he “had dreamed” the comment, while Ceri Davies suggested that Gabby Logan should “have a word with him”.
“So poor. Need to change the approach to talking about other languages,” he said.
Duncan Brodie said: “Not only that but he introduced the observation by poking fun at a Welsh colleague who’d been checking out the pronunciation of Iranian names. Isn’t that what professional broadcasters are supposed to do?”
The criticism however came after praise for the use Gary Linker had made of the Welsh language in his coverage of the Welsh team.
The Llywydd of the Welsh Parliament, Elin Jones, had praised him for “great Welsh” after he said “Mae’n dod adref” (it’s coming home) during the coverage.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
TBH our place names are hard to pronounce for neighbours who have never taken even the slightest interest in learning even the tiniest bit of the language of their “equal” partners in the “union”, to the degree that we need to provide a babyish English “alternative” for them. It is alittle hard to take from a “profession” in a nation who have been confidently mispronouncing non English names and places for the duration of broadcasting. Case in point. Kyiv in Ukraine is pronounced EXACTLY as it is written, but every single English broadcaster have taken to pronouncing it elongated and… Read more »
Anyone with a knowledge of Cyrillic rendered languages will tell you that the latter is more correct.
Unless you want to want to spend a few comments on here taking about another language you don’t speak.
Ви справдіірозмовляєте українською?
Київ = kyyiv
Saeson yn iawn yma
In absolute fairness, under the Cyrillic alphabet and in most standardised pronunciations,
Київ would sound more kerr-eve therefore keeve.
Given the context, the following is very cheeky, so please take it in good humour. What’s with the definite article (“Y”) at the start of your Highness’s illustrious title? Fluent Cymraeg speakers aren’t going to worry about it — they’ll recognise it as either an honest mistake or some grammatical subtlety. But for those of us who are trying to improve, it’s most discombobulating. We have to get used to Cymraeg’s preference for genitive constructions over adjectival constructions (the opposite bias to English), but Cymraeg doesn’t inflect the genitive case, (English’s apostrophe-“s”), so we tend to misidentify Cymraeg genitive constructions… Read more »
Some people need to get a life- Steve Wilson was actually complimenting the ability of his Welsh colleagues linguistic ability
Whatever Steve Wilson’s intentions, there’s a pearl of wisdom in his words. If you live in a bilingual nation, you’re all the more able to appreciate other languages when you travel abroad. Bilingualism is good for everyone.
And the idea that Farsi is easier to pronounce than Welsh? He’s guessing that Iranians use English pronunciation rules when they write their names in the Latin alphabet, but perhaps they don’t. Other Latin alphabet languages are available!
It’s just a joke. When a country can’t take a joke it’s a serious problem, some people need to lighten up.
A joke based around ignorance has no merit.