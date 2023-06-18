Ben Davies misses Wales trip to Turkey

Ben Davies will not feature for Wales in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey.

The Football Association of Wales announced the Tottenham defender has stayed at home for the birth of his first child.

Kieffer Moore is also absent for Rob Page’s side after being sent off during their humiliating 4-2 defeat to Armenia in Cardiff on Friday.

The forward is suspended having been sent off after tangling with goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Goalkeeper Tom King will also miss Monday’s clash in Samsun as Wales look to recover from Friday’s shock loss.

